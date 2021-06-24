Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

13 Little-Known Facts About Mary Tyler Moore

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6Ozp_0aeIcwkf00

The world lost a true icon of the acting skill with the death of Mary Tyler Moore. Popular for her time on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show, she was an actress of unparalleled talent. Let’s learn more about her!

First off, Moore was born on December 29, 1936 and started off in New York only to end up in Los Angeles. All the while, she was raised Catholic. She’s also the descendant of Lieutenant Colonel Lewis Tilghman Moore, who owned the house that became the Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters Museum. But how did she get going on her own?

1. A Dick Van Dyke variety show helped Mary Tyler Moore launch her own solo sitcom career

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1BA4_0aeIcwkf00
DICK VAN DYKE AND THE OTHER WOMAN, from left: Mary Tyler Moore, Dick Van Dyke, in rehearsal, (aired April 13, 1969). photo: Jerry Fitzgerald/TV Guide/courtesy Everett Collection

Mary Tyler Moore was offered her own sitcom after performing in the 1969 CBS variety special Dick Van Dyke and the Other Woman. This was three years after The Dick Van Dyke Show ended. The special was so well received that CBS offered Moore a half-hour slot on their network with a guarantee of 24 episodes.

Sure enough, this became The Mary Tyler Moore Show, designated half-hour episodes with Ed Asner as Moore’s gruff newsroom boss known as Lou Grant.

2. Mary Richards was originally a divorcee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dypN_0aeIcwkf00
MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW, Mary Tyler Moore, 1970-77 / Everett Collection

When they were first thinking of the storyline for Mary Richards, they imagined her to be a recently divorced, 30-year-old who moved out on her own after her husband left her. CBS network researchers shut down the idea and warned the series co-creator Allan Burns that there were four things that viewers would not accept into their living rooms: New Yorkers, Jews, divorced women, and men with mustaches.

3. Her legs became famous before she did

For her first television role, she played a receptionist in six episodes of Richard Diamond, Private Detective. The show only featured her voice and legs and you never got to see the rest of her. Her character went by the name of Sam.

4. She was a musical model

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHTfY_0aeIcwkf00
Mary Tyler Moore on Raoul Martinez’s LP cover / Amazon

For one of her earlier gigs, Moore was a model for various LP covers. The one above is from the 1950s and you can buy your very own copy on eBay. Some actually come with a high price tag, honoring just how important they were in her career.

5. Her long name “Mary Tyler Moore” ended up helping her book work

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hU2EZ_0aeIcwkf00
After All / Amazon

Before she booked the role of Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, she auditioned for the Danny Thomas series Make Room for Daddy. She didn’t book the role, but he remembered her as “the girl with three names” and recommended her to Dick Van Dyke.

6. She fought to wear pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gz8t_0aeIcwkf00
THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW, Mary Tyler Moore, Dick Van Dyke, 1961-66 / Everett Collection

Laura Petrie was originally supposed to be the next June Cleaver from Leave it to Beaver. That meant the image of a traditional American housewife viewers were used to in the 1960s. Moore insisted on wearing comfortable Capri pants because she felt this portrayal would actually be the one to offer a more realistic representation of the modern housewife in those days.

Indeed, women wearing pants – especially in school – gradually gained momentum in this decade and the subsequent decade as it became a quiet means of defiance for a young generation aided by the growing women’s liberation movement.

7. ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ was a record-breaking series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vw7lj_0aeIcwkf00
This is one for the front page / Everett Collectio

While the showed earned 29 Emmy Awards, it’s most groundbreaking achievement was something much more important. The series was the first show to celebrate an independent career woman ever.

8. She had a few variety shows of her own, though they didn’t last long

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtlNT_0aeIcwkf00
THE MARY TYLER MOORE HOUR, from left, Mary Tyler Moore, Mike Douglas, Lucille Ball, episode aired March 4, 1979, ©CBS/courtesy Everett Collection

In 1978 she launched a new variety show called Mary that only lasted three episodes. She tried again in 1979 with The Mary Tyler Moore Hour which lasted for 11 episodes. For all these bumps in the road, though, she enjoyed a lot of success on Broadway stages. Notably, she won a Tony in 1980 for her performance as a quadriplegic in Whose Life Is It Anyway?

9. Moore ended up marrying her mother’s doctor

Married twice before, her third marriage was in 1983 when she married Dr. Robert Levine. She met Levine and fell for him while he treated her mother’s heart condition.

10. She tried to “kill” her own brother

In her book, After All, Moore says that she tried to help her brother John commit suicide while he was battling cancer. She would feed him drug-laced ice cream. It didn’t work, but her brother passed away only a few months later at the age of 47, ultimately from kidney cancer.

Sadly, he was the second of her siblings to die. Moore’s sister, Elizabeth, died at the age of 21 “from a combination of … painkillers and alcohol.”

11. Mary Tyler Moore worked with Elvis Presley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otuqy_0aeIcwkf00
CHANGE OF HABIT, from left, Elvis Presley, Mary Tyler Moore, 1969 / Everett Collection

Moore was Elvis’ love interest in his final movie, Change of Habit. She played a nun in training who was forced to pick between religion or Elvis. The movie also featured Ed Asner and they would later go on to work together on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

12. Get ready for curtain call – for the very first time

The Fonz jumped the shark in September 1977, desperate to keep going on. Earlier that year, in March, the Mary Tyler Moore show ended because the star wanted to end on a strong note rather than bleed new and old ideas dry. This also meant the show concluded on hers and Grant’s terms, rather than it getting canceled.

The finale offered the very rare scenario back then in which the characters themselves had a chance to say goodbye to one another with in-show reasoning to drive the moment. But it also established another huge unprecedented first: the curtain call. Before the final credits played, Moore herself introduced her peers one by one for them to get in a final bow.

13. The secret health battles of Mary Tyler Moore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlIQN_0aeIcwkf00
THE LAST BEST YEAR, from left: Mary Tyler Moore, Bernadette Peters, 1990. © ABC / Courtesy Everett collection

Throughout her life, Mary Tyler Moore battled many health problems just as anyone else might, all while fighting to reshape the entertainment landscape. For one thing, she endured the pain and grief of a miscarriage, which also led to her 1969 diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes. Jump ahead to 2011, and she had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor known as meningioma. Then in 2014 friends shared that she was suffering from kidney and heart problems. Stressors like this exacerbate diabetes, and indeed she went temporarily blind from it with these health scares.

Ultimately, in 2017, she had to be placed on a ventilator after pneumonia complicated her case of cardiopulmonary arrest. A week later, she died on January 25 at the age of 80.

Comments / 0

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Ed Asner
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Stonewall Jackson
Person
John
Person
Danny Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Brain Tumor#Catholic#Headquarters Museum#Cbs#The Other Woman#The Dick Van Dyke Show#New Yorkers#Jews#Private Detective#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
eBay
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Danny Trejo Credits His Incredible Life Change To Getting Sober

Danny Trejo could have spent the rest of his life in prison. Instead, he turned his life around and became an incredible actor! Now, he is sharing all of his life stories in a new memoir called Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood. He credits his huge life changes to becoming sober. He has now been sober for over 50 years.
Theater & DancePosted by
Mental_Floss

23 Dramatic Facts About Broadway

What do anthropomorphic cats trying to make it to heaven, a woman who bakes murder victims into meat pies, and a people-eating plant all have in common?. They’ve all been smash hits on Broadway. (And for those still scratching their heads at the descriptions above, we’re referencing Cats, Sweeney Todd, and Little Shop of Horrors, respectively.) But long before Broadway was a theatrical haven, it was a Native American thoroughfare taken over by the Dutch.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Laura Dern

Audible Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures. Audible has inked a multi-project development and first-look podcast deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures, the company said on Monday. As part of the deal, Dern and…. Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Florian Zeller’s...
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

Bill Murray, Maggie Gyllenhaal shine at Cannes

Stars descended on the Croisette for the world premiere of Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." Regular Anderson collaborators Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody are at the festival with castmates Benicio Del Toro, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright and Lyna Khoudri— all marking their first film with the director –as well as French stars of the tale, Lea Seydoux, Matthieu Almaric and Cecile de France. "The French Dispatch" is competing for the festival's top prize. (July 12)
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone is back in the amfAR fold. Stone, one of Hollywood’s most dedicated HIV/AIDS activists, whose work has long been inspired by late friend and icon Elizabeth Taylor, has been…. Sharon Stone Looks Back on Infamous ‘Basic Instinct’ Scene, Health Scares and More in Debut Memoir. In 'The Beauty...
Celebritiesdarkhorizons.com

J-Lo Adapts Rodgers & Hammerstein Library

Jennifer Lopez, Skydance and Concord are all teaming to develop a number of TV series and films based on Concord’s catalogue of musicals which includes the works of Rodgers & Hammerstein among others. As part of the deal, Lopez will have an option to star in at least one of...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Jessica Walter Earns Posthumous Emmy Nomination for Archer

The legacy of Malory Archer lives on. Months after Jessica Walter died at the age of 80, the celebrated actress received a posthumous Emmy nomination for her voiceover work on the FX animated spy comedy Archer. Her fellow nominees include Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stacey Abrams (Black-ish), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Tituss Burgess (Central Park), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), and Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy).
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Dave McKenzie with Maddie Klett

Disturbing the View at the Whitney is a performance happening throughout the summer by New York-based artist Dave McKenzie. McKenzie uses window-washing instruments to activate the museum’s floor-to-ceiling windows by repeatedly, and rhythmically, apply a chalky substance. This action indeed disturbs the view to the stunning vistas overlooking Lower Manhattan.
MoviesSFGate

Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones to Star in Lynn Nottage's 'Clyde's' on Broadway

The cast will also include Reza Salazar (“Sweat”) and Kara Young (“Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven”), with a fifth key role yet to be cast. “Clyde’s” will be directed by Kate Whoriskey and begin previews on November 3. It officially opens on November 22 at Second Stage’s Broadway home, The Hayes Theater.

Comments / 0

Community Policy