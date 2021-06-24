Cancel
MLB

Sam Kennedy on GHS: Pitchers were warned about MLB's crackdown on sticky substances in Spring Training

Cover picture for the article

Red Sox pitchers may not like that MLB is now cracking down on foreign substances, but team president Sam Kennedy says they were warned. In his weekly interview Thursday with The Greg Hill Show, Kennedy said MLB told players in Spring Training they were going to start checking pitchers more frequently for sticky stuff. The edict went into place Monday, already leading to several confrontations with players.

