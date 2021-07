After getting rained out on Friday night, the Mets won the first game of this weekend’s Subway Series, defeating the Yankees 8-3 behind a stellar effort by Taijuan Walker and a breakout day for the offense. Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but then gave up a home run to Aaron Judge that got the Yankees on the board. Luckily the Mets had built up a sizable lead thanks to a barrage of singles. Brandon Nimmo had a big game at the plate in his first day back from the injured list, collecting three hits and scoring two runs.