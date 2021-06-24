Sutton Foster Recalls ‘Emotional’ Return To The Stage After Quarantine & Admits She Was ‘A Little Rusty’

As stages around the world prepare to reopen their doors, Sutton Foster’s first role back is a special return to her Tony Award winning role of Reno Sweeney. Right off of wrapping up her role of Liza on Younger after 7 seasons, Sutton Foster jetted off to London to prepare for her West End debut in the role she won a Tony Award for back in 2011. “There’s so many things happening!” she gushed while chatting to HollywoodLife, exclusively. “I’m revisiting a show that I did 10 years ago. I’m in a rehearsal room for the first time in over 15 months. It’s a really and emotional and exciting time.” Sutton was the obvious choice to fill the shoes of Megan Mullally in the London production of Anything Goes when she needed to withdraw due to an injury.