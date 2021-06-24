Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sutton Foster Recalls ‘Emotional’ Return To The Stage After Quarantine & Admits She Was ‘A Little Rusty’

By Ali Stagnitta
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As stages around the world prepare to reopen their doors, Sutton Foster’s first role back is a special return to her Tony Award winning role of Reno Sweeney. Right off of wrapping up her role of Liza on Younger after 7 seasons, Sutton Foster jetted off to London to prepare for her West End debut in the role she won a Tony Award for back in 2011. “There’s so many things happening!” she gushed while chatting to HollywoodLife, exclusively. “I’m revisiting a show that I did 10 years ago. I’m in a rehearsal room for the first time in over 15 months. It’s a really and emotional and exciting time.” Sutton was the obvious choice to fill the shoes of Megan Mullally in the London production of Anything Goes when she needed to withdraw due to an injury.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sutton Foster
Person
Megan Mullally
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Quarantine#The Tin Man#Hl#Sunscreen#Pedal For Our Planet#Strava#Instagram#Banana Boat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Biking
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

Live theater returns to Chicago stages

All over Chicago, as the pandemic eases, theaters are planning to welcome live audiences with everything from individual outdoor productions to entire indoor seasons. Besides Court Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre Company and a few others covered in a June 1 story, here are several late summer and fall openings we're really looking forward to. Given the uncertainty of the times, be sure to check that nothing has changed.
Performing ArtsKentucky Standard

‘Foster’ hits the stage Saturday

“The Stephen Foster Story” returns to the stage this weekend with a show that will not only celebrate Independence Day, but will also present an updated script to provide deeper context around issues such as slavery and certain characters within the show. “I am so pleased with how the 2021...
EntertainmentShropshire Star

Christopher Biggins returns to the stage in Shropshire

From the Royal Shakespeare Company to I'm a Celebrity, Poldark to Pantomime Dame, Christopher Biggins has had one of the widest careers on stage and television. The 72-year-old has no intention of retiring, even embracing new technology in his latest venture - his own podcast. He returned to the stage...
MusicFrankfort Times

Chemical Brothers predict emotional return

The Chemical Brothers will find returning to the stage “emotional”. The ‘Setting Sun’ hitmakers – comprising Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – will headline Latitiude Festival later this month and wouldn’t be surprised if performing for a full-capacity crowd for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit reduces them to tears.
MusicNME

The Chemical Brothers look towards “emotional” return to the stage: “I could still be blubbing by the encore”

The Chemical Brothers have discussed their imminent return to the stage, promising an “emotional” experience after 18 months of being starved of live music. The duo will headline this month’s Latitude Festival, which was recently confirmed to go ahead as part of the government’s Events Research Programme (ERP), alongside Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club and Wolf Alice.
Theater & DancePosted by
Daily Herald

Citadel Theatre set to return to the stage

Citadel Theatre was barely a week into rehearsals for its spring 2020 production of "Brighton Beach Memoirs" by Neil Simon when they were told to halt production, go home, and wait. Like most everyone back in March of 2020, Citadel Theatre thought that this would push back their show by...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones to Star in Lynn Nottage's 'Clyde's' on Broadway

The cast will also include Reza Salazar (“Sweat”) and Kara Young (“Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven”), with a fifth key role yet to be cast. “Clyde’s” will be directed by Kate Whoriskey and begin previews on November 3. It officially opens on November 22 at Second Stage’s Broadway home, The Hayes Theater.
TV SeriesBattalion Texas AM

HBO’s Gossip Girl Reboot has promising season premiere

The first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot was released on Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max to much fanfare from the original show’s audience. While the reboot focuses on a different cast of characters in the modern day, it does an excellent job balancing the original storyline. The progression of the first episode has characters rediscovering and reigniting the spite of the original Gossip Girl blog, now on the modern day Instagram platform.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Molly Shannon

Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Comedy Ordered to Series at Showtime. Showtime is moving forward with its Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon comedy. The premium cable network has handed out a series order for I Love This for You, co-created by Bayer and based on her…. HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’: TV Review. 'Enlightened' creator...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Laura Dern

Audible Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures. Audible has inked a multi-project development and first-look podcast deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures, the company said on Monday. As part of the deal, Dern and…. Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Florian Zeller’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy