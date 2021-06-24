Cancel
Opinion: Be your authentic self as God created you. Burn this message in your hearts

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 19 days ago

UBU. That was a Reebok slogan in the late ’80s. It was also the catchphrase I decided to wood burn for my 8th-grade Shop class assignment. There’s no doubt I chose it because it was popular as well as easy to burn. And yet, I also chose it because somehow, even during the angst of junior high, I already knew how important it was to be true to yourself as God created you. If that piece of wood were still around, it would serve as a simple yet vital reminder of a message which I want my kids to not only know but to believe and live out. Given my eldest daughter is a year away from middle school and all its peer pressure perils, this concept seems more urgent than ever.

