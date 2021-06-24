From the editor: Nearly 8,000 employees shared why they love where they work for Top Workplaces 2021

Mike Miorelli, editor of The Morning Call Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call

A great workplace can be in any type of business, no matter what the job is.

The 35 Top Workplaces honored in The Morning Call’s ninth annual Lehigh Valley-wide survey are a testament to that. They represent companies in areas as varied as human capital management, health care, physical therapy, retail, education, life sciences, nonprofits and other sectors.

But these companies all have one thing in common: Their employees believe in the company’s mission and feel they are valued and bring value to the business. In the survey, about 82% of workers agreed that “My manager makes it easier to do my job well,” and 75% said, “This company motivates me to give my very best at work.” They are powerful statements and show how dedicated these companies are to succeeding and helping their employees succeed.

The Morning Call once again partnered with the Philadelphia-area research company Energage to conduct the surveys of Lehigh Valley companies. Almost 8,000 local employees answered it. This special section tells the stories of this year’s top companies in the small, mid-size and large categories, giving us insight into why their employees ranked them as great places to work.

For example, one employee at ADP LLC, the first-place winner among large companies, says, “I believe that ADP cares about employees. There is an amazing culture and I’ve met people here that will be a part of my life for a long time to come.”

At Catasauqua Area School District, the first-place honoree in the mid-size company category for the second time, one of the employees lauded the district for its family atmosphere: “I am new to this school district and have felt so welcomed and cared about. Everyone is so helpful and kind. I love the work environment and the team I work with.”

At Robbins Rehabilitation West, which placed first among small companies, one employee was happy to be able to make a difference. “I have the opportunity to change people’s lives every day. I am able to work among those who are more than just coworkers, but have become my friends, and we are all striving to meet the same goals.”

Demonstrating that they continue to provide a rewarding workplace, three companies have made The Morning Call’s Top Workplaces list eight of the nine years. One company has made it every year and this year we have five companies earning the honor for the first time.

Congratulations to all of the companies and their employees. They all have a lot to be proud of as they join this select group.

Mike Miorelli

Editor

The Morning Call