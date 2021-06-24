Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Lot Lines: Triple-bottom-line real estate investment

By J. David Chapman
Journal Record
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have all heard the saying “the bottom line is…” Well, there is a new term or concept in real estate investment and the bottom line got a little more complicated. It is called triple-bottom-line. Actually, the concepts are not new; however, labeling a technique or idea sometimes places additional emphasis on achievement. Generically the triplets in the triple-bottom-line approach are “people, planet, and profit.” It becomes very interesting when applying the concepts to real estate investment incorporating social, environmental, and economic issues we deal with on a daily basis.

journalrecord.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Built Environment#Real Estate Developers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Real Estateunder30ceo.com

How to Invest in Real Estate When You’re Under 30

Don’t put off a plan to invest in real estate until you’re older. If you look closely at many successful people and study their backstories, you’re likely to find that they have one thing in common. Most got started at a young age, persevered, and thrived with the passage of time.
Elizabeth, ILGalena Gazette

Real estate

Steven and Janeen Moest to Walter Farms LLC, East Heer Road, Elizabeth, May 3, $1,710,000. Madelyn M. Tranel to Boyson Services and Property Management, 777 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Real Estateuli.org

A Transformative Year: Impacts of 2020 on Real Estate

Report Summary: This report presents results from a Spring 2021 ULI survey that took the pulse of building owners and managers about the impacts of the past year, and especially the COVID-19 pandemic, on operations, finances, and DEI strategies. The coronavirus pandemic has had profound impacts on the ways that commercial buildings are operated and managed. From enhancing indoor air quality with increased ventilation and filtration, to enforcing social distancing regulations and mask requirements, to other changes, building management practices have shifted significantly in a bid to make people feel safer about gathering in indoor spaces.
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

The Elhalawany Real Estate Blog

Before I read The Book On Negotiating Real Estate by J. Scott, Mark Ferguson & Carol Scott, I knew absolutely nothing about negotiation. Their book has been my personal guide through what I thought was a cryptic and seemingly magical undertaking—business negotiation. The principles in this bo... This is a...
Real EstateAugusta Free Press

Tips on becoming a successful real estate agent

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As the job market evolves and changes, the lack of good jobs with good benefits available to those who don’t have a master’s degree or a doctorate has caused people to look for more self-starter careers. If you have some knowledge of home repair and a desire to get into real estate sales, you can sometimes get into house sales even without acquiring a license to sell homes initially.
Las Vegas, NVknpr

Las Vegas Housing Market Stays Hot, Partly Thanks To Corporate Buyers

With Las Vegas home prices tripling in the last decade, including increasing more than 20 percent since May 2020, many aspiring owners are being priced out of a market where the median resale home costs almost $400,000. “The market dictates where (prices) should be, obviously,” said Nevada Current senior reporter...
Utah Stateutahstories.com

Utah’s Real Estate Crisis: Growing Gap Between Rich & Poor

Utah has long been an incredible state for incubating small businesses. It’s a place where nearly everyone has an idea that they dream up and turn into a prototype or business concept. But how will the current housing crisis impact small business start-ups in Utah? As the average price of homes in Salt Lake County now approaches $500,000, and our homeless population keeps growing, what will happen when middle-class residents can no longer afford to buy homes?
Real Estatecsbj.com

Sponsored: Trust Deeds: The Unsung Hero of Alternative Real Estate Investment

Trust Deed investing has been around for decades, offering private investors a myriad of opportunities to invest in real estate development and provides benefits such as diversification, capital preservation, and historically high yield returns. And yet, it still receives little merit and remains one of the most underutilized alternative forms of real estate investing in an IRA. Private lending, such as through Trust Deeds, is unfortunately marred by dark periods of predatory lending practices, as well as the misconception that they are reserved for borrowers with bad credit and the exceedingly wealthy who can afford the risk to lend to them.
Marketsmybanktracker.com

CrowdStreet Review: Invest in Commercial Real Estate

If you want to diversify your investments, real estate could be a great fit. Investing in property can be a hedge against inflation. And with CrowdStreet, it's easy to add real estate to a portfolio. CrowdStreet offers online real estate investment without having to own property directly. It's part of...
Real EstateInvestorPlace

Real Estate Crowdfunding 101: Get the Most Out of Your Investments

Equity real estate crowdfunding is basically private equity being made available to the general, non-institutional investor. Your capital gets pooled with other investors’ capital and invested into a single project. Out of experience, I’ve invested in real estate crowdfunding myself, and I’ve seen consistent returns without having to stress about the tangibles. This article outlines both the positives and the negatives of real estate crowdfunding.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Real estate investment firm buys historic Rufus Rose House on Peachtree

Real estate investment firm UC Asset has purchased the historic Rufus M. Rose House on Peachtree Street with plans to fully restore the 120-year-old mansion. The Atlanta-based company closed the acquisition of the home, located across the street from Emory University Hospital Midtown, on July 7.  UC Asset said it plans to fully refurbish the… The post Real estate investment firm buys historic Rufus Rose House on Peachtree appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Real Estateirei.com

Real estate investment will never be the same again after COVID-19

Real estate investment will never be the same again following the COVID-19 crisis, as a growing focus on ESG and the increasingly operational nature of the asset class alter investors’ priorities and behavior. Tamas Mark, head of real estate at IQ-EQ, says that property can no longer simply be viewed...
Grand Rapids, MItherealdeal.com

Native Americans investing in real estate find profit, purpose

Native American tribes across the country are expanding their real estate holdings, moving past casinos in search of stable returns and opportunities to rebuild their communities. Citing a unique political opportunity and new channels of capital, tribal leaders have recently invested in more commercial and mixed-use buildings that offer profit...
EconomyForbes

How Industry 4.0 Helps Firms Address The Triple Bottom Line

The phrase “The Triple Bottom Line” (TBL) was first coined in 1994 by John Elkington. His argument was that companies should be preparing three different (and quite separate) bottom lines: profit, people and planet. TBL believes if a firm looks at profits only, ignoring people and the planet, it cannot account for the full cost of doing business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy