El Paso Children’s Museum taps Barry A. Van Deman for Executive Director role
On Thursday, officials with the El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center announced Barry A. Van Deman as its new Executive Director. “This is a perfect time to have Barry come on board. He will get to be a part of the funding and construction milestones as well as steering the building of the brand,” said Stephanie Otero, the museum’s Interim Director and Vice President of Operations at the El Paso Community Foundation.elpasoheraldpost.com
