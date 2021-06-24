When will Windows 10 support end? The end of the road starts with Windows 11

Microsoft has now announced Windows 11, which can only mean one thing for the current Windows 10 stalwart – the end of life clock is already ticking.

With Windows 11 due later this year, Microsoft will engage in a huge Windows 11 upgrade drive with eligible Windows 10 users entitled to a free update.

Once the operating system drops, Microsoft’s partner OEMs will begin fitting laptops and desktops with Windows 11 right out of the box.

So when will the end of the road come for Windows 10? Well, Microsoft has already given us the lowdown. Earlier this month, Microsoft said the lifecycle will come to an end on October 14 2025. That’s less than four years away.

In a post on the Windows 10 Home and Pro lifecycle page, the company wrote: “Microsoft will continue to support at least one Windows 10 Semi-Annual Channel until October 14, 2025.”

That means Windows 10 no longer receive security or feature updates, although Microsoft has often extended these dates for past versions, as users transition between operating systems. The company did so a number of times during the transition from Windows 7 to Windows 10, for example.

Those unwilling or unable to upgrade their machines in the near future will have four years to get their affairs in order before Microsoft pulls the plug. Extensions notwithstanding, Windows 10 will still work perfectly well after October 14 2025, but issues will no longer be resolved – perhaps aside from critical security issues.

Microsoft has already confirmed there’s a modest minimum spec requirement increase for Windows 11, so it should be free and straightforward for most Windows 10 users to make the transition.

Users will need a 64-bit PC and 32-bit machines will not be compatible. 4GB of RAM is also a necessity along with at least 64GB of storage. If your machine doesn’t meet those specs, it’ll be necessary to upgrade their machine.

