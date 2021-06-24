Minnesota city council rezones Shopko building for potential ASC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the "Council") of the City of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building, 2200 23rd Street Northeast, Willmar, Minnesota, relating to the proposed establishment of Housing Tax Increment Financing District Suite Liv'n Ridgewater Site within Municipal Development District No. II, and the proposed adoption of a Tax Increment Financing Plan therefor, all pursuant to and in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.124 through 469.133 and Sections 469.174 through 469.1794, inclusive, as amended. A copy of the proposed Tax Increment Financing Plan is on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Administrator at City Hall.
