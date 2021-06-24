Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Minnesota city council rezones Shopko building for potential ASC

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 19 days ago

Moose Lake (Minn.) City Council approved the rezoning of a former Shopko building from commercial to medical, making way for a possible ASC, the Moose Lake Star Gazette reported June 17. Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's approached the council with the intention of buying the building and leasing it to create...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopko#Minn#Malls#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
Marion, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Council advances Euclid Ave. rezoning

Marion Common Council approved the first reading of the rezoning of a neighborhood brought about by a citizen-led initiative at last week’s regular meeting. Following a favorable recommendation from the Plan Commission, City Planning Director Sam Ramsey brought the proposed ordinance to council, explaining it would rezone eight properties on Euclid Avenue from R4 Medium Density Single and Multi-Family Residential zoning to R2 Medium Density Single Family Residential.
Temple, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Council to consider South Temple rezoning cases

The rezoning of two tracts in south Temple are up for a vote this week, aiming to bring more homes and businesses to the area. The Temple City Council will vote on a first reading of the two rezoning cases Thursday during their regular meeting. The tracts under consideration are at 3401 and 3402 Lowes Drive, and another is located 500 feet south of 4107 W. FM 93 on the northern side of Forrester Road.
Minnesota Statebeckersasc.com

Minnesota ophthalmology practice leases office space for ASC

Ophthalmology practice Ovo Lasik + Lens is leasing space for a surgery center and clinic in St. Louis Park, Minn., according to a July 10 LinkedIn post by Davis, a real estate firm. Ovo Lasik + Lens will be owned by ophthalmologist Mark Lobanoff, MD, according to Opthalmology Management. The...
Denver, CObeckersasc.com

Fertility practice opens clinic with ASC in Denver

Rockville, Md.-based Shady Grove Fertility opened a clinic with an ASC in Denver, according to a July 12 news release. The clinic offers diagnostic testing and low- and high-tech treatment options such as intrauterine insemination, in vitro fertilization, donor egg treatment and egg-freezing, among other services. The ASC features one...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority faces significant staffing shortages

A Fort Wayne city councilman is pushing the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority to reconsider options as the continual loss of employees affects the level of care patients receive. Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said today the ambulance authority board declared a state of emergency last week it doesn't have enough staff to...
Politicsbouldercolorado.gov

City Council

View Agendas and Materials, Participate in City Council Meetings. View agendas, minutes and information on how to participate in City Council meetings. The City of Boulder has a council-manager form of government where the elected City Council sets policies and the council-appointed city manager administers them. Regular City Council meetings are held in Council Chambers located in the Penfield Tate II Municipal Building, 1777 Broadway St.
Rochester, MNmedcitybeat.com

Rochester City Council discusses potential sale of former Dooley's space

The Rochester City Council is holding a closed session Monday afternoon to discuss the potential sale of the former Dooley’s restaurant space. Details regarding the prospective buyer remain scarce — though at least one prominent restaurateur is said to have been eyeing the space. Reached earlier in the day, Deputy...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Fareway to seek approval from DSM city council to build in Beaverdale

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fareway is still looking to build a meat market in the Beaverdale neighborhood. The Des Moines City Council will vote on the grocery store chain's new site plan on Monday morning. Back in June, the City Plan and Zoning Commission voted 7-3 to deny the chain's request for approval of the site plan. Shortly after, Fareway requested an appeal to the denial and have since worked with city staff on design changes.
Texas Statebeckersasc.com

Texas ASC building sold

Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired a medical office building housing an ophthalmology ASC in San Antonio, Texas, according to a July 8 news release. The American Surgery Center is 100 percent occupied by a partnership between an ophthalmologist and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners. The ASC offers cataract surgery, corneal transplant,...
Princeton, INPrinceton Daily Clarion

Rezoning talks move forward for potential housing projects

PRINCETON — Princeton Common Council got an update on two proposed housing developments Tuesday, following a Princeton Planing Commission hearing on the potential rezoning of two former school buildings. The former Princeton High School/Princeton Community Middle School property on East State Street, and the former Franklin School property on South...
La Junta, COLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

La Junta City Council begins discussion on potential 'multi-use' amphitheater

Members of La Junta City Council are discussing the possibility of an outdoor music and entertainment venue in the area. Ideas for a venue were introduced in a planning session prior to Tuesday evening's city council meeting. The potential venue would be used for around two to three major events throughout the year and would be available for public use.
Charleston, ILdailyeasternnews.com

City Council approves changes to police force, new SBL storage building

The Charleston City Council voted upon an ordinance that changed the amount of people in certain positions held in the police department. The ordinance specifically changes Title 1-8(A)-1 for the Police Department in which “the City of Charleston Police Department may consist of the chief of police, two (2) deputy chiefs of police, four (4) lieutenants; five (5) sergeants, and twenty–four (24) patrolmen.”
Minnesota StateWest Central Tribune

CITY OF WILLMAR COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the "Council") of the City of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 6:00 p.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the "Council") of the City of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building, 2200 23rd Street Northeast, Willmar, Minnesota, relating to the proposed establishment of Housing Tax Increment Financing District Suite Liv'n Ridgewater Site within Municipal Development District No. II, and the proposed adoption of a Tax Increment Financing Plan therefor, all pursuant to and in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.124 through 469.133 and Sections 469.174 through 469.1794, inclusive, as amended. A copy of the proposed Tax Increment Financing Plan is on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Administrator at City Hall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy