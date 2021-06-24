Minnesota city council rezones Shopko building for potential ASC

The rezoning of two tracts in south Temple are up for a vote this week, aiming to bring more homes and businesses to the area. The Temple City Council will vote on a first reading of the two rezoning cases Thursday during their regular meeting. The tracts under consideration are at 3401 and 3402 Lowes Drive, and another is located 500 feet south of 4107 W. FM 93 on the northern side of Forrester Road.