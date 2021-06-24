Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Today’s Rental was chosen because folks thought the $6000 one from yesterday was overpriced so wondering what they think of this $6,295 one. Plus I love Swann Street

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday’s rental for those who missed it. This rental is located at 1512 Swann Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$6,295 / 3br – 1483ft2 – Swann Street Spectacular: 3BD/2.5BA Victorian w/ Parking (Dupont Circle) Elegant 3 Level 3BD/2.5BA Victorian row home located on a highly sought after tree-lined Swann...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#From Yesterday#Craigslist#Parking Space#Tree#Popville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
Related
Washington, DCpopville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the price and back patio

This rental is located at 39 Bates Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,295 / 2br – 920ft2 – Charming 2 Bed/1 Bath Truxton Circle Apartment Available Early July! (39 Bates Street NW, A) Charming 2 Bed/1 Bath Truxton Circle Apartment w/Patio Access Available Early July!. Welcome to the beautifully...
Washington, DCpopville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for proximity to The Coupe, Redrocks, Makan, Ossobucco et al

This rental is located at 1033 Park Rd, NW #1 near 11th St, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,300 / 2br – Renov Apt with Stainless Steel Appliances, 3 blks f/ Metro. Renovated 2BR/2 Bath apartment located next to The Coupe on 11th St in the midst of the Hip Strip (as described by the NYTimes) with Red Rocks directly to the South across the street, at the edge of Columbia Heights. **Please include a telephone number or email address as the CL encrypted email is often not reliable.** Some have described this as their favorite part of DC — it has it’s own little feel like the Village, yet only 3 blocks away from the convenience of all the stores/restaurants of Columbia Heights + near the Metro (3 blocks away to Columbia Heights (Green/Yellow) and 3 1/2 blocks to Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro)and great bus options nearby. The Giant Grocery is only 2 blocks away on Park Rd and Odd Provisions, a Gourmet Market only 2 blocks away next to El Chucho. The new Whole Foods recently opened a few blocks away at 967 Florida Ave, next to the 930 Club (1 mile). Within 2 blocks you may choose between Queens English, Makan and El Chucho Cocina-Superior, Room 11, and another block or two is The Wonderland Ballroom – nearby are many more. This cozy apartment has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors, washer and dryer in the unit and windows throughout – both BRs are on different sides of the apartment – one has the bathroom connected to the bedroom. Utilities? Water is included; Tenant pays all other utilities and Internet. Pets? Let’s Discuss. Available immediately upon approved application and signing of lease. As a part of our social distancing efforts in response to the Covid-19, contact agent for virtual tour of the apartment, or a physical visit. Masks and CDC guidelines required to be followed for any physical visit. Call/text me with any questions. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.”
Lifestylepopville.com

If you’re lucky enough to live in a building with a pool is it fully opened and staffed?

I’m wondering if you’d be interested in a post asking folks if their DC apartment complex pools are fully opened and staffed? Management at the Promenade in Adams Morgan, is claiming to residents (in both of their buildings) that the DC-area lifeguard shortage is ongoing and that they can only get lifeguards to split days between their two buildings. At the Promenade, our pool is only open Thu-Sat. They are not stating this in their website or giving residents any indication that it will open with posted hours anytime soon.”
popville.com

“wobbly wheel guy back at it”

My partner and I were driving home down North Cap near M St NE last night when that guy in the white car readers have written about in the past honked at us and yelled that our “wheel was wobbly” and we needed to pull over. It was pretty suspicious to begin with, but remembering your post about his antics made it way less stressful to blow him off and continue our ride.”
Home & Gardenmarthastewart.com

How to Unclog Any Drain in Your Home

Unexpected home repairs tend to become necessary at the most inconvenient of times; a clogged drain in the middle of a family dinner or holiday gathering is the perfect example. What should you do if you find yourself faced with a stopped up drain in the kitchen, bathroom, or basement? Most people would think to call a plumber at first, but you can actually unclog the drain yourself.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

The Best Gray Paint Colors Interior Designers Swear By

When you don’t want to play it safe with an all-white room but can’t fathom painting the walls a rosy pink or sage green either, there’s gray. “I’m a big fan,” says Layne Kula, the designer and creative consultant behind Penny Layne. “The right shade has a chameleon-like ability to change just about any space.”
Interior DesignDomaine

Add a Little Farmhouse Flair to Your Bathroom With These 20 Design Ideas

The farmhouse fad isn't showing any signs of slowing down, so if you haven't jumped on the design bandwagon, now's a better time than any to do so. And, what better place to incorporate some farmhouse flair than your bathroom? The bathroom a great place to experiment with trends—especially if you're not ready to remodel the rest of your home—plus it'll encourage you to slow down and savor your time spent showering and primping.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why Subway restaurants are closing on July 12, and what time it closes

If you’re wondering why Subway is closed today and the reason is pretty tasty: Free Subway July 13. If you drove by your local Subway today hoping to get in on some footlong action ahead of the Home Run Derby, you were probably met with a disappointing stomach gurgle. Nothing is worse than setting your mind on something — or coming to peace with the fact that Subway is your dinner option — only to have the rug ripped out from under you.
Stockholm, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

With a New Bedroom Loft Above, This Stockholm Kitchen Shines

If you want to upgrade a kitchen, you don’t usually downsize. But that’s what Sanna Wåhlin suggested a young family do in order to add a bedroom to their Stockholm home. The footprint of the 19th-century attic apartment couldn’t be expanded, so the interior architect and Note Design Studio partner decided to build up into the tall ceilings instead. She brilliantly crafted a lofted sleeping chamber that actually enhances the cozier cooking area below.
Interior DesignPosted by
Wide Open Country

These Versatile Ottoman Beds Will Free Up Space in Your Home

Decorating small spaces can be tricky. Finding versatile furniture to accommodate your small space can be even trickier. Standard bed frames and couches can be bulky and take up a lot of space. If you want to utilize your living space to the best of its availability, ottoman beds are the way to go. They are comfortable enough to sleep on and serve as a storage solution for small spaces.
RetailBon Appétit

I Always Thought a Cheese Slicer Was Unnecessary—Until I Owned One

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now.
Interior DesignBHG

How to Transform Your Temporary Work-from-Home Space Into a Permanent Office

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At the beginning of the pandemic, many remote workers made do with temporary workstations, whether that was the dining room table, a lap desk, or spare bedroom. But after more than a year away, workers are starting to return to corporate offices—though not all are going back full-time. According to a recent survey by Upwork, one out of every four Americans will continue working remotely this year. If you have similar plans, it's likely time to rethink your work-from-home setup.
Shoppingnewmilfordspectrum.com

What's a cooling vest and why do I need one this summer?

Some athletes —like many of those preparing for outdoor events at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics — purposefully train in hot and humid conditions to prepare for competition. Whether they spend time at camps in the steamy south, incorporate sauna sessions into their routines, or overdress for some of their workouts, there’s no question that acclimating to extreme conditions in advance is both possible and beneficial for performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy