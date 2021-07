Marvel Legends fans had a busy couple of days this week as Hasbro revealed two new Pulse Con exclusives and a partial wave of new Spider-Man: No Way Home figures. This is the first opportunity to see some of the new Spidey suits and what we can expect from the new film, and they include a black and gold suit and a weird hybrid of the Far From Home and Infinity War suits. Also in the wave are Doctor Strange and a J.K. Simmons J. Jonah Jameson figure. The rest of that wave will be revealed later. As for the Pulse Con exclusives, we are getting a vintage carded animated style Venom figure, long-requested by fans. The other is one of the crazier, cooler ones they have done: a MODOK World Tour figure, complete with Elvis hair. If that wasn't enough, we kick off Nextwave in Marvel Legends form, with the inclusion of The Captain. Check them out below.