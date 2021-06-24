Britney Spears Says She’s Not Allowed To Remove Her IUD. Here’s What This Means
In an open court hearing on Wednesday, pop icon Britney Spears spoke out about the details of the 13-year conservatorship that she's been living under since 2014. Among the things Spears revealed were that she'd allegedly been forced to take lithium, had been prohibited from seeing her friends, and, in one of the most shocking revelations, that she'd been kept from having her IUD taken out.www.refinery29.com
