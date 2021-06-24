Post-lottery NBA Mock Draft rundown: Where Franz Wagner projects
If you’re a Detroit Pistons fan like me, I’m sure you spent all of Tuesday night filled with optimism and hope for the first time in a long time. The Pistons, habitual lottery losers, were the grand winners of the NBA Draft lottery and will receive the number one pick, followed by the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. All three of these franchises desperately need a shot in the arm to get going.www.maizenbrew.com
Comments / 0