Your First Look At Gap's Home Collection—& Our 7 Faves

At Domino, we pride ourselves on our ability to suss out home goods that meet the holy trifecta: stylish, affordable, and made with the planet in mind. In an unexpected twist, our latest qualifier comes straight from the aisles of Walmart. The more the retailer continues to evolve its brand offerings, the more it keeps surprising us. Case in point: Its latest venture with Gap. The American heritage brand is releasing its first-ever home furnishings collection, Gap Home, available exclusively at Walmart. True to Gap’s roots, the bed, kitchen, and bath pieces are tastefully simplistic and attainable for budget-minded shoppers (the product line tops out at $65). But not everything is brand-new. Gap fans can expect to see familiar touches, including a healthy dose of denim (often washed and dyed), as well as the label’s traditional neutral color scheme.