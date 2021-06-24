Cancel
NBA

2020-21 Wizards Player Evaluations: The value of Ish Smith is undeniable, but will he be back for another season?

By Ian Decker
Bullets Forever
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur 2020-21 Wizards player evaluation series continues with point guard Ish Smith. Veteran Leadership — Ish Smith is the definition of a journeyman; over the course of 11 years in the NBA, the diminutive point guard has played for 11 different franchises, spending no more than a total of three seasons in one city. For all the frequent flyer miles he’s wracked up since he entered the league in 2010, Smith — an undrafted free agent — has outlasted a majority of the players from his draft class, a testament to his work ethic, basketball acumen and ability to alter his game to fit the need of whichever team he suits up for.

