The San Francisco 49ers begin training camp practices on July 31st and are looking to make another Super Bowl run. Like all training camps, there will be intriguing position battles, but many fans love to see the players who come out nowhere to make the roster on a championship team. This year's Niners team has many players on the current roster who have the ability to either be deep at the bottom of the depth chart or climb their way up. Let's take a look at some of those names.