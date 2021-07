DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as trustee (the "Trustee"), of Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCQB:HGTXU) (the "Trust"), announced today that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with XTO Energy Inc. ("XTO Energy") pursuant to which XTO Energy would, subject to the terms and conditions in the purchase and sale agreement, acquire for $6,600,000 in cash the net overriding royalty interest created pursuant to the net overriding royalty conveyances held by the Trust and certain other assets constituting substantially all of the assets of the Trust.