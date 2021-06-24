The week in bankruptcies: Nitride Solutions Inc..

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.