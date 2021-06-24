Cancel
The week in bankruptcies: Nitride Solutions Inc..

Wichita Business Journal
Wichita Business Journal
 19 days ago
Wichita area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 18, 2021. Year to date through June 18, 2021, the court recorded 3 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -25 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

