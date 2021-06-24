Cancel
Theater & Dance

Black Theatre Troupe announces residency at theRep

By Gazette Arts Staff
Daily Gazette
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York will be a resident community company at Capital Repertory Theatre, it was announced by BTTUNY Founder and Artistic Director Jean-Remy Monnay. For 11 years of programming, the Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY (formerly named Soul Rebel Performance Troupe) has had no...

dailygazette.com

