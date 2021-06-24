Black Theatre Troupe announces residency at theRep

The Beef House Dinner Theatre at Covington recently announced its 25th Summer Season Celebration featuring "The Hop" and "Unchained Melodies." Put another nickel in the nickelodeon and prepare for a tribute to the decade that changed music forever and created Rock 'n' Roll. With over 50 hits from the '50s, The Hop is a musical trip down memory lane. Enjoy songs made famous by Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Nat King Cole, Patty Page, The McGuire Sisters, Etta James, Sam Cooke, Danny & the Juniors, Elvis, Sinatra, Bobby Darin and Chubby Checker and watch tributes toThe Everly Brothers and Rosemary Clooney. Performers include veteran Beef House talents Kena Clark, Logan Kirby, Noah Acree, Nancy Henderson and Kayla Dillman, a few BHDT debuts and the surprise return of some audience favorites. The onstage band includes Chrissy Sparks, Chris Taylor, Aaron Bouslog and Brian Klett.
