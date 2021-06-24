Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester, MA

What's coming up at Cape Ann libraries

Wicked Local
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 Dale Ave., Gloucester -- 978-281-9763 -- http://sawyerfreelibrary.org. The Sawyer Free Library is now open for select onsite services, six days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. Visitors should keep visits to 30 minutes or less. The library has implemented extensive preventative measures and controls to keep staff and patrons as safe as possible. All staff and visitors must wear masks, practice physical distancing and all public spaces have limited capacities.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester, MA
Government
City
Rockport, MA
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Gloucester, MA
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
Rockport, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Ann#Library Card#Library Consortium#Discount Theater#App Sampler Tablet#The Friends Bookstore#Fingerplays#Oceanlab#Zoom#The Boston Red Sox#Book Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy