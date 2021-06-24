What's coming up at Cape Ann libraries

2 Dale Ave., Gloucester -- 978-281-9763 -- http://sawyerfreelibrary.org. The Sawyer Free Library is now open for select onsite services, six days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. Visitors should keep visits to 30 minutes or less. The library has implemented extensive preventative measures and controls to keep staff and patrons as safe as possible. All staff and visitors must wear masks, practice physical distancing and all public spaces have limited capacities.