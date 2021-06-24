Cancel
Sing 2 Trailer Finds the Star-Studded Cast on a Bigger Mission - with Some Help from U2's Bono!

By Ale Russian
People
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for Sing 2, a sequel to the blockbuster 2016 animated movie, dropped on Thursday, with the star-studded cast back voicing the beloved characters. The sequel finds Matthew McConaughey's Buster trying to get his New Moon Theater group a big show. When Nick Kroll's Gunter says he can get rock legend Clay Calloway - a recluse who hasn't been seen in years - to sign on, the gang has to find a way to convince him to sing again in order to save their show.

people.com

Comments / 0

