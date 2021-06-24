Sing 2 Trailer Finds the Star-Studded Cast on a Bigger Mission - with Some Help from U2's Bono!

Several character posters for Illumination's Sing 2 brings back some familiar faces, and introduce an important new one. Several new posters for Illumination's upcoming computer-animated musical comedy Sing 2 have now stepped onto center stage, putting the spotlight on several familiar faces, and a few new ones as well. The story will once again be led by Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, an optimistic koala who, in the sequel, has his sights set on taking his new cast to all new heights.