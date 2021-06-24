Cancel
NBA

Why Celtics trade options may shift with Al Horford reunion | Brian Robb

By Brian Robb
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 19 days ago
The return of Al Horford to Boston would make for a compelling movie script. A key veteran leader leaves a franchise (Boston) for a rival for what he thinks is a better opportunity to win (Philadelphia). His new team flounders in his one season there and makes him the scapegoat while dumping him to the middle of nowhere (Oklahoma City) to a team that has no chance to win. Horford’s story comes full circle as his original team (Boston) decides they need him back and are willing to give up a first-round pick to make it happen (along with another overpriced contract in Kemba Walker).

#Celtics
