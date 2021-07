From the second established brewery in Bend to establishing the newest craft cocktail and beer watering hole, Bend Brewing Co. is now slaking thirsts at The Grove, the new market hall in Northwest Crossing. What distinguishes the new Waypoint from Old Bend's BBC is, as brewmaster Zach Beckwith explains, "the distinct branding and the co-equal focus on high-end cocktails and wine. Our pub is kind of the lived-in, relaxed spot, and Waypoint allows us to elevate the experience a little bit." And while NWX is a bit tonier, Beckwith notes, "It's still Bend so it's a casual vibe but with a little more attention to detail."