Santorin to Step Away from Team Liquid citing Health Reasons
In a press release, Team Liquid announced that Lucas “Santorin” Larsen will be stepping away from the team due to health reasons. This comes as it was already known that he was dealing with serious migraine issues. Jonathan “Armao” Armao will be stepping into the role similarly to how he did during the 2021 Spring LCS Playoffs and is anticipated to be in that position until Santorin is healthy enough to return to the team.thegamehaus.com
