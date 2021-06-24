Cancel
Video Games

Santorin to Step Away from Team Liquid citing Health Reasons

By Robert Hanes
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 19 days ago

In a press release, Team Liquid announced that Lucas “Santorin” Larsen will be stepping away from the team due to health reasons. This comes as it was already known that he was dealing with serious migraine issues. Jonathan “Armao” Armao will be stepping into the role similarly to how he did during the 2021 Spring LCS Playoffs and is anticipated to be in that position until Santorin is healthy enough to return to the team.

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

3 Takeaways for Team Liquid from Week 4 of LCS Summer Split

Holy moly, what a Week 4 for Team Liquid. The organization had a press conference on Thursday, June 24 announcing Jatt’s resignation and Santorin taking a break due to recurring migraines. This all came to light alongside Alphari’s break due to personal issues. The team went into the weekend with Armao subbing jungle and Kold as the new head coach. Overall, Team Liquid played well considering the circumstances, beating Evil Geniuses and CLG and losing to TSM. Here are 3 takeaways for Team Liquid from Week 4 of LCS Summer Split.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

The Old Veteran of the CDL

For James “Clayster” Eubanks, it has been a rocky road for the New York Subliners Superstar as he has faced some of the highest highs and the lowest of lows in his career. As the old veteran of the CDL looks to build on this in the next upcoming stage and Call of Duty Championship to add to his already storied resume.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Dealing With Dardoch – His Complicated Career And His Continued Potential to Salvage It

A teacher of mine loved the story of ‘The Freedom Writers.’ A group of low-performing students were able to turn around their young lives thanks to the help of an incredible teacher – Erin Gruwell. It is an incredible story to never give up and to never judge a book by its cover. You don’t know what someone is going through and everyone has the ability to learn and make use of their lives — even when it seems all hope is lost.
SportsSkySports

Stephen Cluxton has 'stepped away' from Dublin senior football panel, confirms manager Dessie Farrell

Manager Dessie Farrell confirmed the news after Sunday's win over Wexford, but noted that the eight-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper has not retired. "The situation is very simple. Stephen isn't with us at the moment. He has gone back to his club, and he's just taking time to heal the body, maybe re-generate the appetite," Farrell outlined to reporters at Wexford Park (quote via FM104).
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Matt Knicks Steps Away From Pro Wrestling, Hopes To Return One Day

Matt Knicks is stepping away from the ring. Independent wrestling star Matt Knicks, who also promotes Freelance Wrestling, has announced on Twitter that he's stepping away from the ring for an undetermined amount of time, citing a lack of passion for the industry with a hope of returning one day, feeling rejuvenated.
Video Gameshawaiitelegraph.com

100 Thieves jump back atop LCS standings

100 Thieves won a first-place showdown to regain the top spot in the standings, and Evil Geniuses ran their winning streak to eight on Sunday to conclude Week 6 of the League Championship Series Summer Split competition. 100 Thieves (25-11), playing on red, defeated TSM (24-12) in 30 minutes to...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

League of Legends Akshan Abilities: Full Breakdown

As one of League of Legends' most anticipated characters since the Sentinels of Light event started, Akshan will be a pick that players can learn to abuse upon the day one release, here's a full breakdown of his kit. League of Legends Akshan Abilities: Full Breakdown. One thing to note...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Bwipo on differences between top and jungle, lane swapping for Fnatic

Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau took the leap from the top lane to the jungle in the offseason, switching from one role to another for European powerhouse Fnatic. His journey to the jungle has breathed new life into the team, leading them to the top of the 2021 LEC Summer Split tables. But how did Bwipo swap so seamlessly into a new position?
Video GamesKotaku

League of Legends Team Pulls Video of Players' Jobs Being Threatened

Conventional wisdom says there’s no such thing as too much transparency, but like most adages, this one comes with asterisks. Yesterday, esports organization CLG demonstrated this by posting a video in which the general manager of its League of Legends team, Daniel “Tafokints” Lee, told downtrodden players that their days on the roster are likely numbered. The video was so poorly received by the esports community that CLG took it down hours later.
MLSPosted by
UPI News

Erik Hurtado: MLS team cites lack of vaccination as reason for trade

July 9 (UPI) -- MLS team CF Montreal traded Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew because the forward's refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 created a "problematic situation," sporting director Olivier Renard said. The teams announced the trade Thursday. The Crew sent $200,000 in general allocation money to Montreal in...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Call of Duty League New York Subliners Home Series Wrap-Up

The Call of Duty League New York Subliners Home Series ended today with OpTic Chicago sweeping the hometown New York Subliners. The first week of Stage Five wraps up with Group A having three teams 2-0 and the other three 0-2. In Group B, the Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Guerrillas came out winless in this series.
SoccerPosted by
The Game Haus

Ranked Battle Series 9 Singles Top Pokemon

Ranked Battle Series 9 is now underway and a proper analysis of the top-level Pokemon is precedent to understanding the tides of the game. It is true that building a team sounds like a daunting task. But, all that is needed is one primary Pokemon to base composition around. This overview will have information on three of the best Pokemon for ranked battles and can help players decide which Pokemon to choose to make a team around.
Video Gamesestnn.com

CS:GO: IEM Cologne Playoffs Preview

It’s getting hot at IEM Cologne. As the group stages of Intel Extreme Masters XVI Cologne end, six talented teams head into the playoffs of the tournament. G2 Esports, Natus Vincere, Gambit Esports, Astralis, Virtus.pro and FaZe Clan will battle for the trophy in a Best of 3 Single-Elimination bracket. Let us have a look at the teams and how they stack against each other in the tournament.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Every team qualified for Dota 2’s The International 10

The International 10 is finally happening and not even additional delays or moving countries are going to keep players from stepping onto Dota 2’s biggest stage. Instead of taking place in Stockholm, Sweden in early August. TI10 will now be held at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania from Oct. 7 to 17.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Sjokz breaks down how the LEC broadcast team prepares for each game weekend

As one of the most well-known faces of the European League of Legends scene, Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere has experienced a ton of different situations during her time with the LEC. Creating a wonderful product takes time and patience, and unbeknown to many viewers, that starts with a brainstorming session alongside the rest of the broadcast and production teams.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

G2, Natus Vincere clinch top seeds for IEM -- Cologne playoffs

G2 Esports and Natus Vincere won the upper-bracket finals of their respective groups Sunday to earn the top two seeds for next week's playoffs at the $1 million Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Cologne. The two clubs earned byes straight into the semifinals. Gambit Esports, Astralis, Virtus.pro and FaZe...

