Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Automotive Hall of Fame to induct Black manufacturing leaders, race driver

Detroit News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Automotive Hall of Fame on Thursday announced the class of awardees and inductees it will honor this year for their contributions to the mobility industry. In all, the Dearborn-based organization will recognize 16 individuals through four different awards. The induction and awards ceremony is scheduled for July 22 at The Icon, 200 Walker St., Detroit. Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.automotivehalloffame.org/sponsorship.

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Dearborn, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Dearborn, MI
Cars
Dearborn, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Icon#The Hall Of Fame#C R Patterson Sons#Hyundai Motor Group#Genuine Parts Corporation#General Motors Co#Tomtom#Lear Corp#Ford Motor Co#Pine Grove Holdings#Harman International#Gm Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Cars
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy