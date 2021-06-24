Automotive Hall of Fame to induct Black manufacturing leaders, race driver

The Automotive Hall of Fame on Thursday announced the class of awardees and inductees it will honor this year for their contributions to the mobility industry. In all, the Dearborn-based organization will recognize 16 individuals through four different awards. The induction and awards ceremony is scheduled for July 22 at The Icon, 200 Walker St., Detroit. Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.automotivehalloffame.org/sponsorship.