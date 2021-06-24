Commissioners approve demolition of Thomas Road trailer

A long saga involving the county, a trailer home considered blight, and the people who live in it appeared to end at this week’s Huron County Board of Commissioners meeting. The commissioners voted 5-1 to accept a bid from Bucholz Excavating to demolish buildings located at 2780 S. Thomas Rd. outside of Bad Axe at a cost between $5,000 and $5,500. The buildings in question are a mobile home and two accessory buildings owned by Dennis Pawloski, where he lives with his wife Stella.