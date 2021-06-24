Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Decapitating Man and Playing ‘Soccer With His Head’

A New Mexico man has been charged with murder after allegedly decapitating a man and playing soccer with his head in a public park. Joel Arciniega-Saenz, 25, stands accused of murder in the first degree by authorities in Las Cruces over the weekend slaying of 51-year-old James Garcia in Apodaca Park. The defendant is currently being held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

