New Mexico Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Decapitating Man and Playing ‘Soccer With His Head’

The parents of a child whose remains were found in a freezer at the couple’s house have been arrested, though they’ve both subsequently been released on bond. Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, were taken into custody in June and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child. Police investigators found the body of Eliel Adon Weaver in a freezer in May. Police say the little boy was under the age of five at the time of his death.