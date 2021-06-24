Is Australia's next star perfect draft fit for Warriors?
Warriors coaches, front office members and fans had their eyes glued to Australia this season. As Golden State rode a rocky roller coaster full of ups and downs, Justinian Jessup, one of the Warriors' two second-round draft picks last year, looked like he could be exactly what this team needs. The lefty from Boise State has a smooth stroke from 3-point range and continued to improve as a playmaker in Australia's National Basketball League. Jessup, 23, averaged 13.2 points per game for the Illawarra Hawks and shot 34.3 percent from deep.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0