NBA

Is Australia's next star perfect draft fit for Warriors?

NBC Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarriors coaches, front office members and fans had their eyes glued to Australia this season. As Golden State rode a rocky roller coaster full of ups and downs, Justinian Jessup, one of the Warriors' two second-round draft picks last year, looked like he could be exactly what this team needs. The lefty from Boise State has a smooth stroke from 3-point range and continued to improve as a playmaker in Australia's National Basketball League. Jessup, 23, averaged 13.2 points per game for the Illawarra Hawks and shot 34.3 percent from deep.

www.nbcsports.com

