Is Australia's next star perfect draft fit for Warriors?

While there's still plenty of time for things to change, we have a pretty good idea of which prospects are likely to be available to the Warriors with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. And while there's naturally more mystery surrounding which prospects still will be on the board when they select for a second time in the lottery at pick No. 14, the developments of last week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago should have Golden State feeling increasingly optimistic about its draft position.