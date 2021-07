Ellen McIlwaine RIP — (Via Forgotten Hits) It was the mid-60’s Greenwich Village scene. Jimi Hendrix and Ellen McIlwaine were struggling musicians who shared a common bond – music. They shared the stage together. She was a friend. Hendrix left Greenwich Village when Chas Chandler convinced him to come to England. McIlwaine stayed, and by the early 70’s had carved out a cult-like status with her albums Honky Tonk Angel and We the People. She eventually moved to Canada, where she was active in the festival circuit and Prairie Music Scene, out of the limelight but staying true to her roots. Sadly, McIlwaine passed away in June after a battle with cancer at the age 75.