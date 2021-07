MOUNT OLIVE — Digging potatoes, extracting pollen from flowers and then tasting honey, dissecting fish, handling goats, conducting biodiversity surveys and collecting chicken eggs were just a few of the things the students in the University of Mount Olive’s inaugural Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics, and Agriculture (STEAMA) camp experienced. Targeted to sixth through eighth grade students, the goal of the camp, titled “From Farm to Table,” was to provide topics that would be interesting and engaging, and at the same time challenging and informative.