Greek priest charged over acid attack on 7 senior bishops

Police have launched an investigation after three people were injured in an acid attack in north London.Officers were called at approximately 7.20pm on Monday 12 July to a block of flats in the Beaufort Park area of Colindale.Three people were injured after a corrosive substance was thrown at them, the Metropolitan Police said.The Independent has contacted the Met Police for confirmation as to whether one of the victims was a teenage girl.The three victims were taken to hospital and, at this stage, their conditions are not thought to be life threatening, police said. Some officers were also treated at the scene for the effects of the substance, and none of their conditions are thought to be serious, the force added.Pictures of the scene show emergency services vehicles, including fire engines, on the residential street.No arrests have yet been made, and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6733/12July.You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.