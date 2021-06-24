Cortana, IE Pushed Aside as Windows 11 Focuses on Features People Want

In this article, we going to discuss what are new features in Windows 11 for Business and Windows 11 for Enterprise editions. Windows Pro and Enterprise editions provide advanced features and are used by small to large-sized businesses. With the new Windows 11 version rolling out soon, IT organizations and enterprises are wondering what’s new in store for them and how it is going to further help them in the way they work. We have already discussed new features in Windows 11 including the Security features and features that are removed. Here, we are going to discuss the new features to look forward to in Windows 11 for Business and Enterprise editions.