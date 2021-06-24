Cortana, IE Pushed Aside as Windows 11 Focuses on Features People Want

Offensive security professionals have been using Frida for analyzing iOS and Android mobile applications. However, there has been minimal usage of Frida for desktop operating systems such as Windows. Frida is described by the author as a “Dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers.” From a security research and adversarial simulation perspective, Frida can be used to identify MITRE ATT&CK technique T1574.002 also known as dynamic-link library (DLL) sideloading. Frida is not limited to identifying DLL sideloading. It can also identify MITRE ATT&CK technique T1546.015 also known as Component Object Model (COM) hijacking. This blog post will review DLL sideloading, and how attackers and offensive security professionals can identify potential DLL sideloading opportunities using X-Force Red’s proof-of-concept Frida tool Windows Feature Hunter (WFH).
