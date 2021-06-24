Cancel
Uncovering Who Is Driving The Fight Against Critical Race Theory In Schools

By Fresh Air
wwno.org
 19 days ago

An NBC News analysis finds at least 165 local and national groups are trying to disrupt or block lessons on race and gender. NBC reporter Tyler Kingkade explores who is waging this fight, and why. Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune,...

www.wwno.org

Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Fox News

PA mother may pull kids out of public schools over critical race theory: Truth is being 'undermined'

A Pennsylvania mother said Tuesday that she may pull her children out of a high-ranking public school system in the state over her concerns about critical race theory. During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Jennifer Stefano, who is also the Vice President and Chief Strategist at The Commonwealth Foundation, said that she believes CRT (critical race theory) fails to analyze the "resilience" and "fortitude" of Black Americans.
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

How critical race theory has come to drive debate, confrontations in Texas

Propelled by Republicans and conservative leaders, an obscure academic pursuit sometimes known as "critical race theory" has exploded into the political realm, driving policy debates and confrontations in the volatile arena of race relations in America. Like many on the right, Gov. Greg Abbott has rejected the theory — which...
Colorado Springs, COColorado Springs Independent

Fraudulent letter sent to school districts about critical race theory

A fraudulent letter, purporting to be signed by local Republican legislators and news outlets, was sent to superintendents in school districts throughout Colorado Springs demanding they prove they are not teaching critical race theory. The letter, obtained by Indy, “petitions that you prove that your district in its high schools, middle schools and elementary schools is not teaching Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Revisionist American History Project, Sex Education not Sanctioned by Parents as well as not promoting the Tenants of Black Lives Matter.” It purports to be signed by State Sen. Paul Lundeen, State Rep. Shane Sandridge, Congressman Doug Lamborn, Mayor John Suthers and Richard Randall from KVOR 740 AM. The letter also says KKTV, KRDO, KOAA, FOX 21 and The Gazette support the demand.
Clarkston, MIclarkstonnews.com

Critical Race Theory not part of Clarkston schools’ upcoming curriculum

The topic of Critical Race Theory has become a hot topic in recent months, especially when it comes to education in schools. Generally defined as “an academic movement of civil-rights scholars and activists in the United States who seek to critically examine U.S. law as it intersects with issues of race in the U.S. and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice, CRT examines social, cultural and legal issues as they relate to race and racism in the United States and, more recently, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.”
Pinellas County, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Pirate Podcast Releases Information on Critical Race Theory in Pinellas County Schools

Tampa’s Pirate Podcast released documents on Critical Race Theory in Pinellas County Schools. The documents, available under the “breaking news” section of the FreePinellas.Info website, draws material from a Pinellas County Schools research report entitled “Cultural Competence” as prepared by Pinellas County’s Office of Assessment, Accountability and Research. Contents available...
MusicPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Beachgoer smashes Black teen’s teeth with bike lock in hate-fueled attack

A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for assaulting a Black 18-year-old last year in a hate-fueled attack. The incident involving Lee Mouat, 43, and the victim occurred in June 2020 at Sterling State Park in Monroe. Witnesses said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens, including the victim, for listening to music at the beach, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Air TravelHuffingtonPost

Woman Whose Wheelchair Delta Broke Reveals Hellish Truth About Flying While Disabled

There’s much more to a viral video that left millions of people heartbroken. Last month, model and wheelchair user Bri Scalesse posted a TikTok that received over 16 million views. The video showed her friend Gabrielle deFiebre, a 32-year-old quadriplegic, crying after she flew from New York City to Phoenix on May 21 because Delta broke the wheels of her chair.
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...

