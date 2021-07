NEW ULM — New Ulm Area Foundation recently awarded a grant of $5,000 to the local United Way for its Youth Activities Scholarship program. The program provides scholarships to young people aged 3 to 18, whose family income is insufficient to meet the activity and equipment fees, and who are unable to get assistance through other scholarships and grants. Each child can apply for up to $200 each year in scholarship dollars, with the United Way covering 80% of the fees, and the youth’s parent or guardian covering 20%. Applicant households must provide financial documentation to show need. The United Way uses the Federal Free and Reduced Lunch income by household criteria.