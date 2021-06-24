Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Destination D23

d23.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin D23: The Official Disney Fan Club as we celebrate 50 years of the Walt Disney World Resort and more! Be the first to hear exciting announcements and see sneak peeks from the many worlds of Disney—and relive your favorite memories with behind-the-scenes stories, special guests, and so much more at this fan-favorite event!

d23.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Walt Disney World Resort#D23
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
Related
LifestyleInside the Magic

The Real Reason Disney Bathrooms Don’t Have Sink Mirrors

Have you ever noticed that when walking into a Disney Park restroom at Disney World or Disneyland, there are no mirrors near the sink? Well, there is actually a reason as to why!. As you can see in Christine K.’s Instagram post below, there are no sink mirrors inside the...
Lifestyleallears.net

A Popular Disney World Souvenir Has Received a BIG Price Increase

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s no secret that a Disney World vacation can be costly, but from time to time, things around the parks can get even more expensive. Recently, we’ve been seeing...
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Another Disney Restaurant Has Removed Its Most Popular Dish

Disney World recently announced that a number of its restaurants would be reopening to Guests once again. The popular Magic Kingdom hot dog spot Casey’s Corner, the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor, Citricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort — complete with a Mary Poppins makeover — and Trail’s End Restaurant will all be opening in a matter of days and weeks.
TravelPopculture

Disneyland Reopening Prices Include $100 Sandwich, $800 Rooms

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are expensive. There's nothing new about that, but recent price-hikes could make even Donald Duck quack in fury. One of the more shocking recent additions to the Disneyland menu was a headline-grabbing $100 sandwich offered in the Avengers Campus at Disneyland's California Adventure, although the sandwich is big enough to serve six to eight people. If you do the math, this makes it a pretty good deal compared to the costs of individual meals. That said, Disney Parks is raising prices elsewhere to make up for Disneyland being closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic. While Walt Disney World was open for most of the pandemic in Florida, Disneyland didn't re-open until April 30.
TravelInside the Magic

Popular Coaster Doesn’t Open With Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Again)

For well over a week, fan-favorite Walt Disney World Resort thrill ride — the Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park — has been experiencing unexpected interruptions on a regular basis. In fact, on several occasions, the coaster hasn’t even opened with the theme park. This happened again...
TravelInside the Magic

No Lights on Cinderella Castle This Holiday Season

Disney Parks Blog has just announced some major Christmas news as part of the Halfway to the Holidays virtual celebration. But one major Christmas component was left out of the announcements: the Dream Lights on Cinderella Castle. Disney announced on Monday that there are some spectacular holiday festivities coming to...
TravelInside the Magic

Popular Magic Kingdom Attraction Closing For Refurbishment

One popular Maagic Kingdom attraction will undergo a refurbishment. Here is what you need to know before your next Walt Disney World vacation. Lately, we have looked at many attractions that have undergone a temporary closure at Disney World. This is typically when a ride breaks down or is experiencing an operational issue, which forces Disney to shut down the attraction until the problem is resolved. When this happens, it can be jarring to Guests as they may not have expected the closure. Luckily, those closures are often short-lived.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Continues to Look Abandoned

Disney has had a tough year navigating thr0ugh the pandemic, and although there have been many huge steps in the direction of normalcy, there is still a lot left for Disney to do in terms of having the entire theme park return to a pre-pandemic state. At the moment, there...
Oregon Statecentraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Steamboat Inn

An escape tucked away in the mountains of Central Oregon. It’s off the grid and only a couple of hours away. In this week’s Destination Oregon report, sponsored by Beaver Coach Sales and Happy Camper RV Rentals, we visit the Steamboat Inn – a spot that might just make your bucket list.
Virginia Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Virginia Destination Guide

​Virginia is so much more than the birthplace of modern America. Group travelers will find limitless experiences and adventures to choose from when constructing their itineraries. A place for something old and something new, visitors can immerse themselves in the rich history of the state, or look forward in time by enjoying state-of-the-art facilities and innovative culinary experiences.
TravelTravelPulse

Riviera Nayarit: An LGBTQ+ Destination

Riviera Nayarit is a great destination for the LGBTQ+ community, with luxury hotels and resorts, a great culinary scene, diverse villages, beautiful beaches and a welcoming atmosphere. Several of the area’s hotels and resorts have won accolades due to their inclusivity. The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort won the Gay...
Detroit, MItrentontrib.com

New Destination Downriver podcast in the works

“The next podcast will feature Claude Molinari, past general manager of TCF Center, and current CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau (DMCVB).” Ron Hinrichs said. In this rare interview, podcast subscribers will be updated on what the DMCVB is doing to attract tourists to the region. The...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

July 2021: The Destination Adventure Issue

Books for summer + rock star sandal collaborations. Take a deep dive into West Virginia’s Summersville Lake. A Baltimore artist’s unique creations call for inclusivity in the outdoors. How to save America’s wild lands. Why I opened an outfitter in a small Appalachian town. A wilderness specialist offers an inside...
Worldsolotravelerworld.com

Solo Travel Destination: Kaş, Turkey

I am pleased to present a new Solo Travel Destination Post from Catherine, a member of the Solo Travel Society on Facebook. Cat is from Canada, and submitted the following report about her solo travels in Kaş, Turkey. Do you have a solo travel destination that you would like to recommend? Submit your description here, along with a few photos, and share it with fellow travelers!
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Tarp-Covered Boxes Appear in “Natives Ambush” Scene at Jungle Cruise in Magic Kingdom

Our favorite cruise in the Magic Kingdom continues to make progress on its cultural sensitivity refurbishments. Recently we spotted the office emptied of props inside the queue area, as well as another reference to the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.) added. This morning, we noticed new boxes covered in tarp added to the cleared areas where the attacking Natives “ambush” scene previously was.
Shoppingd23.com

Celebrate Your Fandom with the D23 Gold Member Mickey Mouse and Figment Magnet Set

They’re back! Our exclusive Mickey and Figment magnets, which first debuted during our Member Appreciation Month back in March, have returned so you can show off your fandom in style. If you missed your chance to get a magnet (or you already have one and want to continue covering your fridge in Figment), don’t miss out on this limited-edition magnet set, on sale exclusively to D23 Gold Members at shopDisney starting July 12. The two vinyl magnets are inspired by D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, Mickey Mouse, and EPCOT’s Journey Into Imagination attraction!

Comments / 0

Community Policy