Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to rape charges

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLKx2_0aeIWAg300

A Cleveland police officer accused of rape in two separate incidents pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Matthew Piter, 28, was indicted on three counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition. He was arraigned Thursday for allegedly raping a woman in May 2017.

The second alleged incident happened on Oct. 24, 2019, involving a woman Piter met on Tinder.

RELATED: Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty after arrest, charge for allegedly raping woman

The Cleveland Division of Police has placed him on unpaid administrative leave until the cases are resolved.

Piter was given a $20,000 bond. Conditions of his bond include GPS mentoring and no contact with the victim.

His first pre-trial is set for July 8 at 11 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge John Russo.

