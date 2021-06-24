Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

99 people still missing in horrifying Miami building collapse

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XF65_0aeIVxWV00
  • Nearly 100 people are still missing.
  • More than 70 units have either been destroyed or severely damaged.
  • Search-and-rescue missions could take at least a week, one official says.

The Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Fla., crumbled around 1:30 a.m Thursday, and updates on the survivors and casualties are slowly coming through, as crews work to account for all residents in the 12-story, 136-unit building. As of now, 99 people are still missing, one person has died and at least 10 are injured.

Earlier Thursday, 35 people were pulled from the building and two were recovered from the rubble. Crews were able to rescue a 10-year-old boy in the early morning and a young person from the building’s crumbled balcony. More than 50 of the units in the building have been destroyed or severely damaged.

Miami-Dade Assistant fire chief Ray Jadallah said two people were hospitalized, including the person who died, The Washington Post reports.

Director of Miami-Dade Emergency Management Frank Rollason told the Miami Herald that officials believe every survivor is now out of the condo.

“Everyone who is alive is out of the building,” he told the Miami Herald.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Officials believe some people who are not accounted for could have escaped the destruction on their own.

“We have people who ran down stairwells who exited themselves and others who don’t have records of transport,” Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman told The Washington Post. “They are unaccounted for because they have not been heard from or have not called family or friends to say they are okay.”

City manager Andrew Hyatt says it’s still unknown if anyone else has died, and search-and-rescue missions could take at least a week, according to The Post.

Ofi Osin-Cohen, a resident of the building, said she was rescued from her fourth-story balcony where she heard screams and saw smoke and debris.

She told Today that the shaking of the building woke her up.

“It is just overwhelming to see when we opened the door and saw that the building had collapsed,” she said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, who confirmed the number of missing people and the death of one person, said the collapse looks “like a bomb went off.”

Editor's Note: The number of missing people has been updated at 3:45 pm on June 24, 2021.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

WHAT EXACTLY IS IN BIDEN’S BOLD NEW INFRASTRUCTURE PROPOSAL?

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

265K+
Followers
27K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Surfside, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing People#Casualties#Accident#The Washington Post#The Miami Herald#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Former DEA informant arrested in assassination of Haiti president: report

A former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) informant accused of being involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been identified. Two U.S. government sources told Reuters that the former DEA informant who was arrested is Joseph Vincent of Florida. Vincent and fellow Haitian American and Florida resident James Solages were arrested by Haitian officials and charged with taking part in the assassination.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas family arrested for role in Capitol riot

The Justice Department has charged a Texas couple and three of their children in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, largely aided by videos, photos and other content posted to social media showing the family members at the Capitol during the mob attack. According to a criminal complaint filed...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Tropical Storm Elsa unearths ancient megalodon teeth

Jacob Danner found two megalodon teeth along Florida’s Fernandina Beach, one following Tropical Storm Elsa. The megalodon was a nearly 60-foot long and 50-ton ancient shark that lived in the ocean between 23 and 3.6 million years ago. In South Carolina, a 5-year-old tourist also discovered his own megalodon tooth...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Cruise line sues Florida over COVID-19 vaccine passport ban

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Florida’s surgeon general in an effort to prevent the state from carrying out its so-called “vaccine passport” ban barring businesses from requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination. In the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern...

Comments / 0

Community Policy