Luxury in the clouds: World's highest hotel with a restaurant on the 120TH FLOOR of a 2,000ft tower opens in Shanghai

The world's highest luxury hotel, boasting a restaurant on the 120th floor and 24-hour personal butler service, has opened in Shanghai to guests with deep pockets and a head for heights.

The J Hotel's 165 opulent rooms occupy the top floors of the 632m (2,073ft) Shanghai Tower in the city's financial district.

Elevators that travel at a record-breaking 42.8mph or 18 metres per second whizz guests up the intimidating spiral-like skyscraper.

The hotel is the highest in the world and is situated in the second-tallest building in the world after Dubai's Burj Khalifa at 2716 ft

The Shanghai Tower is the second-tallest building in the world after Dubai's Burj Khalifa at 2716 ft.

The opening of the hotel was delayed partly by the coronavirus pandemic but the hotel has now started receiving well-heeled guests who can call on the services of a dedicated butler at any hour, day or night.

Patrons can also enjoy one of the hotel's seven restaurants, bars, spa, 84th-floor swimming pool, and all the other usual trappings of a top-notch hotel.

The J Hotel's suites have extraordinary views over the city, but they do not come cheap. From Saturday, a night in a 'J Suite', complete with crystal chandeliers and sauna, will costs over 67,000 yuan (£7,443)

It does not come cheap. To celebrate its opening, J Hotel is offering a 'special experience rate' of 3,088 yuan ($450 or £343) a night, but prices for its 34 suites sky-rocket.

A night in a 'J Suite', complete with crystal chandeliers and sauna, this Saturday costs over 67,000 yuan (£7,443).

The hotel is part of Jin Jiang International Hotels, a major Chinese state-owned group, and officially opened on Saturday.

'On the day of our opening even the web page was overloaded with so many visitors with strong interest and they have such (a) strong will to come and experience our hotel,' said Ms Renee Wu, sales and marketing director.

'Of course this is very encouraging to all of us, but at the same time, we are committed to making sure that all our guests are well taken care of.'

The elevator in the Shanghai Tower is the world's fastest elevator. In a ceremony at the end of last year, it was officially awarded the title by the Guinness World Records.

The speedy lift is operated by a Mitsubishi technician who can turn on a switch to make the capsule accelerate up to 42.8 miles/hour (69 kilometres/hour) as it travels up the 632m (2,074ft) tall building.

In comparison, Usain Bolt - the fastest man in the world - runs at 27.44 miles/hour (44 km/hour).

Shanghai Tower, right, in Lujiazhui Finanicial Zone, China

Taking speed to the next level: Shanghai Tower has the world's fastest elevator and it travels at a record-breaking 42.8mph

The record-breaking speed was achieved through the development of new equipment, including control panel that can maximize the traction machine's performance

Although details on how the elevator travels so fast have not been revealed, a Mitsubishi statement said: 'The record-breaking speed was achieved through the development of new equipment, including control panel that can maximize the traction machine's performance, and improvements of safety devices such as the speed governor, brake device and buffer.'

This allows the elevator to travel from the second-level basement to the 119th floor in just 53 seconds.

You might expect a ride that fast to come with a roaring sound.

But the statement added: 'While Mitsubishi Electric's cutting-edge technologies drastically increase the speed, the elevator also delivers enhanced safety, top-level riding comfort, silence and power saving.'

China is home to many of the fastest elevators in the world. In the top eight list, four of the fastest elevators are in China.

And the only elevator on the list not to be in Asia is the one in the John Hancock Centre in Chicago, which travels at 20.5 mph (33 kph) - less than half the speed of the fastest.

Despite being the tallest building in the world, the elevator in the Burj Khalifa in Dubai travels at 22 mph (35 kph) - much slower than the Shanghai Tower.

THE WORLD'S FASTEST ELEVATORS

Location Building Building Height Elevator Speed

Shanghai, China Jin Mao Tower 421 metres 20 mph/32 kph

Chicago, USA John Hancock Center 457 metres 20.5 mph/33 kph

Beijing, China China World Trade Center Tower III 330 metres 22 mph/35 kph

Shanghai, China Shanghai World Financial Center 492 metres 22 mph/35 kph

Tokyo, Japan Sunshine 60 Building 240 metres 22 mph/35 kph

Dubai, UAE Burj Khalifa 830 metres 22 mph/35 kph

Yokohama, Japan Yokohama Landmark Tower 296 metres 28 mph/45 kph

Taipei, Taiwan Taipei 101 508 metres 37.7 mph/61 kph

Shanghai, China Shanghai Tower 632 metres 42.8 mph/69 kph