The National Honor Society is dedicated to advancing the attributes of scholarship, leadership, character and service in schools. In May 2021 Malden Catholic High School inducted 140 new members into the Brother Gilbert Chapter of the National Honor Society. For the Brother Gilbert Chapter at Malden Catholic, students become academically eligible for membership when after four semesters a cumulative average of 88% has been earned. Students apply through a Faculty Moderator and provide to a five-person Faculty Committee documented evidence of character, leadership and service. With help of faculty input, the Committee evaluates each candidate, votes in a closed session, and makes the final decision on membership. NHS academic averages, service requirements which include voluntary contribution made by the student to the school or community along with demonstrations of leadership through resourcefulness, problem-solving and idea-generation are reviewed quarterly.