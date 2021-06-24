Cancel
First look: Nationwide Children's to add $154M surgery center on main campus

By Carrie Ghose
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nationwide Children's Hospital plans to start construction in fall for a $154 million orthopedic clinic and outpatient surgery center on its growing main campus.

Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

