First look: Nationwide Children's to add $154M surgery center on main campus

The Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center unveiled their new location and their new logo Wednesday, and citizens were able to take tours of the new offices. The new space is cozy and comfortable, designed to help children from the Pennyrile region who have been victims of abuse feel safe and secure enough to talk about their trauma with those who are there to help them. Executive Director Candra Barnett says they see approximately 300 victims in a year and they do more than provide court services—they also focus on healing and recovery.