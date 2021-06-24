First look: Nationwide Children's to add $154M surgery center on main campus

Hibiscus Children’s Center Provides Trauma-Informed Care to Children. Treasure Coast – Thirty-five years ago, Hibiscus Founder LaVaughn Tilton was deeply affected by the lack of safe placements for abused children removed from their homes. Over three decades later, more than 3,000 abused, abandoned and neglected children have received safe haven at the Tilton Family Children’s Center in Jensen Beach and Hibiscus Village in Vero Beach. Our children arrive at Hibiscus scared and traumatized. Every day, they are welcomed by caring staff and volunteers and have received over 400,000 nights of safety since 1985. Children are provided critical services including mental health, educational, medical, trauma-informed care, career training and hope for a brighter future.
Comments / 0