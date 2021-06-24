UFC Vegas 29 rankings update: Marlon Vera moves up, Aleksei Oleinik falls off

The official UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 29, and Marlon Vera moved up the ranks while Aleksei Oleinik fell out. Vera beat up Davey Grant to pick up a unanimous decision win and bounce back into the win column after losing a decision to Jose Aldo in his last fight. With the impressive win over Grant, Vera moved up from No. 15 in the UFC bantamweight rankings to No. 13. In turn, Cody Stamann dropped two spots down to No. 15. For Vera, beating Grant this past weekend in a “Fight of the Night” performance and having a previous knockout win over Sean O’Malley from two fights ago puts him in a good position at 135lbs. Vera wants to fight former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz next, but we’ll see what happens.