Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Three-mendous Dallas home has three staircases, three-story wine storage

By Mary Grace Granados
Dallas News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine what you could do with a 16,001-square-foot home. Nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a 1.44 acre-property certainly allow room for creativity, and the owners of this home took advantage. The sellers of this $12.9 million Old Preston Hollow property have transformed the home inside and out since they bought it in 2016. The home was originally a Tuscan-style design, but the exterior was refaced to give it a more streamlined and simple design.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Luxury Real Estate#Storage Room#Staircases#Preston Hollow#Tuscan#Posh Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Instagram
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy