Three-mendous Dallas home has three staircases, three-story wine storage

Imagine what you could do with a 16,001-square-foot home. Nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a 1.44 acre-property certainly allow room for creativity, and the owners of this home took advantage. The sellers of this $12.9 million Old Preston Hollow property have transformed the home inside and out since they bought it in 2016. The home was originally a Tuscan-style design, but the exterior was refaced to give it a more streamlined and simple design.