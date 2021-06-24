A Joyful Return to Glamorous Adventure

JACKSON, Wyo. — Glamour, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, refers to a magically beautiful person or object with alluring charm. After more than a year of domestic isolation, every excursion, no matter how mundane, feels a bit glamorous. Not to mention truly glamorous outings like adventuring in the Tetons. Ever positive, Dennis Ziemienski places a joyful cast of characters in scenes that feel simultaneously nostalgic and suddenly glamorous, such as flying above the vertical expanse of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort on a chairlift or standing glee-fully in the saddle of a galloping Appaloosa. His new series of work, largely set in Wyoming, will appear from June 20 to July 3 at Altamira Fine Art.