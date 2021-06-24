Cancel
Coral Springs, FL

Robotic Surgery a ‘Game Changer’ in Complex Surgeries at Broward Health Coral Springs

By Jen Russon
 19 days ago
For over a decade, Broward Health Coral Springs has provided surgeons the ability to perform complex surgeries using the assistance of an advanced robot. Robotic surgery consists of a surgeon console, patient-side cart, and vision cart, allowing doctors to view 3DHD imagery of organs, vessels, and lymph nodes while operating on patients with mechanical arms ingeniously programmed to wield the smallest of tools.

Tamarac, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Demand Driving Apartment Rents Higher in Coral Springs, Tamarac

A new report ranks Coral Springs as the 16th most expensive city in South Florida for renting an apartment, with Tamarac ranked among the least expensive. The price of one-bedroom units grew 12 percent in Coral Springs from June 2020 to June 2021, to a median of $1,400. Two-bedroom units rose 4.7 percent to $1,550 during that period.
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Coral Springs Drinking Water Undergoes Routine Chlorination July 15

If your water smells or tastes a little like chlorine, don’t be alarmed because it’s still safe to drink. Beginning on Thursday, July 15 through July 29, the City of Coral Springs Utilities & Engineering Division, Royal Waterworks, Coral Springs Improvement District, and the North Springs Improvement District will temporarily change its method of chlorinating water to comply with recommendations from the Department of Environmental Protection.
PetsPosted by
Talk Media

Left at Shelter this Super-Sweet Puppy Needs TLC

When Paulie arrived at the shelter without his litter-mates, it was clear that this super-sweet, gentle 7-month-old boy was going to need a lot of tender loving care before he started looking for his forever home. Paulie was having a terrible allergic reaction to something, and his skin was itchy...
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

New Executive VP Joins Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber

The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce has hired Charinus Johnson-Davis as their new executive vice president. In her role, Charinus will spearhead the chamber’s fundraising events and utilize her extensive experience in grant writing to assist the Chamber in focusing on its strategic initiatives, including diversity, equity, inclusion, and workforce development.
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Temple Beth Orr in Coral Springs Officially Installs New Rabbi

Rabbi Laura Rappaport was officially installed as the Rabbi of Temple Beth Orr and was joined by members of the congregation and community. On June 25 — her first anniversary at the Temple, she was joined by Vice Mayor Josh Simmons and Commissioners Joy Carter and Nancy Metayer who presented her with a proclamation from the City of Coral Springs.
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Game Night Arcade Gets ‘Extra Life’ After Pandemic

Opening in 2017, Coral Springs business Game Night Arcade, had a difficult time when the pandemic hit. Owner Spencer Molz furloughed employees and worked by himself for over a year. He turned the food portion of the business operation to take-out, and in April 2020, he took out an Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

New Data Show COVID Vaccinations by Zip Code

New data compiled by the Florida Department of Health show the percentage of Broward residents 12 and over who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of June 22. According to the data, local zip codes covering Coral Springs and Parkland (and shared with other cities) recorded the following numbers: In 33065, 66 percent of the area’s 51,921 residents are at least partially vaccinated; In 33067 (population 26,458), the total is 63 percent; In 33071 (population 36,964), the total is 74 percent; In 33076 (population 29,751), the total is 86 percent.

