Robotic Surgery a ‘Game Changer’ in Complex Surgeries at Broward Health Coral Springs

New data compiled by the Florida Department of Health show the percentage of Broward residents 12 and over who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of June 22. According to the data, local zip codes covering Coral Springs and Parkland (and shared with other cities) recorded the following numbers: In 33065, 66 percent of the area’s 51,921 residents are at least partially vaccinated; In 33067 (population 26,458), the total is 63 percent; In 33071 (population 36,964), the total is 74 percent; In 33076 (population 29,751), the total is 86 percent.