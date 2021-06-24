Cancel
Astronomy

How to watch Thursday night's 'Strawberry Moon,' the last supermoon of 2021

1230kfjb.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — Stargazers are in for a treat over the next few nights with the arrival of the ‘Strawberry Moon’ — the last supermoon of the year. The moon, which occurs as the full moon in June, does not appear in a pinkish hue despite its name. The strawberry...

