How to watch Thursday night's 'Strawberry Moon,' the last supermoon of 2021

Everyone looks forward to the full moon. I mean, the full moon is the culmination of all the powers that be, the spark that lights your wildest instincts, and the last shove of energy that takes you over the edge of change. With that round, glowing rock hanging over the sky, everything feels more magical, even if you don't believe in magic. But, what happens when the moon decides to take a hiatus? The night becomes a thick shadow without the moon's mystical gleam, but the stars pop through the darkness with enhanced brightness. There's something calm about this time; something renewing, as though nothing is expected from you and you're allowed to simply... be. There's a reason for this energetic shift and the spiritual meaning of a new moon is, in fact, just as important as that of the full moon.