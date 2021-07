On June 22, 2021 Manchester Police responded to a robbery on Londonderry Lane, just east of the Citizen’s Bank Parking Garage. The victim said around 8 PM, she had just left a local restaurant and was walking to the garage. She was approached from behind by an unknown man, who grabbed her purse. They struggled and he was able to take her wallet out of the bag and run off. The subsequent K9 track proved unsuccessful.