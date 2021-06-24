Morning Source: Erik Scott Smith

Cancel
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Erik Scott Smith about his film Everyday Miracles. As described by Amazon: Everyday Miracles is the inspirational story of a reluctant faith healer named Cotton (Erik Smith), who tries to escape his troubled past by working as a ranch hand for a widower (Gary Cole) and his young daughter. Over time, Cotton becomes a part of their family and falls in love with a local girl (Zoe Perry) who works on the ranch, giving him hope that he may have finally found a place to call home. Cotton’s dreams are threatened when his past catches up to him and some people will stop at nothing to misuse his miraculous gift.

Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Jon Mullins

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jon Mullins about being on The Voice with Blake Shelton. Jon, a Pennsylvania native, moved to Nashville in 2014 to pursue music full time. But he was soon tested in the fire, along with his marriage, when his wife Whitney took a devastating fall and suffered crippling physical and mental setbacks as a result. Through the darkness the couple relied on their faith and commitment to each other which in turn inspired his recent trilogy of well-received 2021 single releases, which reflected on the stress, frustration, and ultimately the unwavering love and support which bonds their relationship. “Better Man” focused on his wedding vows to her to see it through for better or worse. “Get To You” dealt with the harsh realities of climbing an uphill battle. The final song, “Survive,” brought about a new light and renewed spirit.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Athenian Nail Spa

Morning Source with Donna Vissman is with Scott from Athenian Nail Spa in Franklin. Athenian Nail Spa opened at 1201 Liberty Pike in the fall of 2020. What makes Athenian Nail Spa different from your typical nail spa is they offer house wines and beer, cocktails, karaoke and live music.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Author Mary Marantz

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Author Mary Marantz about her book titled “Dirt”. Marantz is a Yale Law School graduate and the first in her immediate family to go to college. “Dirt” is about growing up in West Virginia, and the host of The Mary Marantz Show, which debuted in the iTunes top 200 podcast list. Her writing has been featured by Business Insider, Thrive Global, MSN, Bustle, and Brit+Co.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Craig Campbell

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Craig Campbell about his event in Spring Hill, Under a Starlit Sky. Follow Craig Campbell on Facebook for the latest news. Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Emily Daniels

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Brentwood Academy alum Emily Daniels who appeared on the Netflix Show “Sing On.”. Hosted by the hilarious and talented Tituss Burgess, this eight-episode series is a karaoke-lover’s dream. In each themed episode, six contestants belt out the biggest hits from that genre while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist’s. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000.
ReligionPetoskey News-Review

This morning

“In the morning sow your seed, and in the evening do not let your hands be idle; for you do not know which will prosper, this or that, or whether both alike will be good.”. — Ecclesiastes 11:6, New Revised Standard Version. We rose this morning just as we have...
Milwaukee, WIthebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Erik Shicotte, “Flint”

In Their Words: “Sprawled along the medicine of a two-lane highway, ‘Flint’ came as the soundtrack to my own cinematic heartbreak and the wandering repercussions of ineffective escapism. Drawn over a steady stalwart 4/4 roll, the desperate defiance of a yearning heart plays out over a defining romance cut short, and the humming tires that follow. This is a song about hurtin’ and runnin’ out from under the inescapable and sometimes inexplicable wanting that often comes from the naiveté and hopefulness of a spark. The instrumentation is deafeningly present, and I even let myself chug out a simple pseudo-lead on the Telecaster. If ever there were to be a movie made about me being all sad and pissed off, this is the song that would accompany the southwestern sunrise and cigarette breath as I drive into the golden ether.” — Erik Shicotte.
Musicwvtf.org

Scott Miller

Scott Miller performs Friday July 2 at SummerStage at Blackburn. He talks getting back to performinng, needing a van to do that, new songs, and crowd favorites. And we hear performances recorded in the WVTF studio.
Delta County, CODelta County Independent

Erik Stucky brings the ‘Good Vibrations’

Walking up to the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center on Friday night, one could not help but notice the large crowd. Despite the rain, chairs filled the parking lot in anticipation of a musical performance. Delta County favorites David Starr and Martha Ditto were joined on stage by Erik Stucky who brought the “Good Vibrations” of his music to Cedaredge.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Paul Greene and Tyler Himes Added to RomaDrama

RomaDrama Live!® has announced the addition of Tyler Hynes and Paul Greene to the growing list of actors, who are set to appear at the 3-day celebrity event, to be held July 30-Aug. 1, 2021, at The Factory at Franklin, based in Franklin. Nominated “fan favorite” as a teen, Tyler...
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Comedian Erik Bergstrom performs at The Maison July 15

The pandemic has driven stand-up comedians to alternative venues and mediums to find audiences. For New York comic Erik Bergstrom, that’s included shows in parks, on rooftops, street performances with circus artists and Zoom shows. “I love doing stand-up — I feel off if I don’t do it for a...
Cayce, SCcoladaily.com

Erik the Travel Guy stops at Cayce Historical Museum to film episode

The Cayce Historical Museum closed for two hours Wednesday to welcome a special guest. Erik Hastings, known by most as Erik the Travel Guy, visited the museum to film for an episode of his show Beyond Your Backyard. The educational travel series features Hastings, who educates viewers on the history,...
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Wine Down Main Street Celebrates 20 Years in 2021

On Saturday, November 6, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Franklin will once again come alive with toasts and cheers at Wine Down Main Street, a unique wine tasting event that takes place along Historic Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. Voted Williamson’s Best Charity Event, it’s considered the best night out all year: the streets are closed to traffic; wines, beers and spirits, provided by Lipman Brothers, are poured in the charming shops; food samplings are provided by area restaurants; and local musicians entertain thousands of attendees along the way.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe Reopens Soon

The iconic Bluebird Cafe, located in the Green Hills community of Nashville, will reopen on Friday, July 16th. The unassuming 100-seat venue in a strip mall is known as the place where Taylor Swift, along with many other artists, was discovered. Via Facebook, they shared the news, “It’s the news...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: July 12, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Spring Hill, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: July 13, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 13, 2021. 118 Men Arrested, Charged in Spring Hill Human Trafficking Operation. A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of eighteen men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Speculator Corner: Chariot by Bryan Edward Hill & Priscilla Petraites

Yesterday, AWA announced that Chariot by Bryan Edward Hill and Priscilla Petraites would be adapted as a movie by Top Gun: Maverick's director Joseph Kosinski for Warners. And yesterday eBay noticed, with copies of Chariot #1, published in March this year, jumping from selling for cents to selling for high numbers. A CGC 9.8 slabbed version of the retailer exclusive Sad Lemon Comics John Gallagher virgin variant sold for $95 on eBay. The non-virgin version has sold for $75. An unslabbed copy of the Elias exclusive retailer variant for Slab City Comics sold for $55. While the standard cover, unslabbed, got a cool $35, and the Mike Deodato variant sold for $20. While copies of Chariot #2 have been selling for $10 each. Chariot #5 will be published at the end of the month.

