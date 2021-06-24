Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Tennessee doctor, 63, who illegally prescribed opioids to female patients and made inappropriate sexual contact with them admits to causing overdose death of pregnant woman

By Mo Jazi For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

A

doctor accused of illegally prescribing hydrocodone to multiple female patients who he also had inappropriate sexual contact is facing 20 years in prison after admitting to his role in the overdose death of a pregnant woman he treated.

Thomas K. Ballard III, 63, who owned and operated the Ballard Clinic in Jackson, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of illegal drug distribution resulting in death of a pregnant women in 2015.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Ballard wrote prescriptions for dangerous, addictive controlled pharmaceutical drugs without any legitimate medical purpose for several female patients since he was licensed to prescribe opioid medication in 2012.

Ballard also 'engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with several female patients while he ignored red flags that they were abusing the medications he prescribed', the Department of Justice said in a news release.

The abuses were often reflected in Ballard's own medical records, prosecutors said, proving that he knew about them but chose to keep prescribing anyway.

In the case for which he was convicted this week, records showed that the pregnant patient had psychiatric issues, abused her medication and fabricated personal trauma and tampering with drug screens.

Her medical records also listed unusual drug screens, her incarceration record and suboxone receipts from other places to treat opioid disorder.

Despite many warning signs Ballard continued prescribing her hydrocodone. His last prescription was written on May 28, 2015 - the day the woman died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0knn_0aeISuhH00
Thomas K. Ballard III, 63, who owned and operated the Ballard Clinic in Jackson (pictured), pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of illegal drug distribution resulting in death of a pregnant women in 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Grxqq_0aeISuhH00
The allegations against Ballard came to light in 2019 when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the federal Office of Inspector General raided his clinic. Pictured: A TBI officer investigates a storage container outside the clinic 

The allegations against Ballard came to light in 2019 when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the federal Office of Inspector General raided his clinic.

Documents found during the raid indicated that Ballard gave some of his patients large dosages of addictive medicines to treat 'chronic pain' without actually documenting the pain in their medical records.

A probe concluded that he prescribed a massive 4.7 million pills during an estimated three-year period.

'Today's plea is a somber reminder of the human cost of illegal prescribing,' Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department's Criminal Division wrote in the news release. 'Above all, physicians are trusted not to harm their patients.'

'Ballard has proven himself to be nothing more than a predator in a white lab coat, and he should expect to be punished accordingly,' said Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA's Louisville Division.

'Doctors take an oath to first do no harm, and instead, Ballard chose to put his own licentious interests above his patients' well-being.'

Special Agent in Charge Derrick L. Jackson with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General also described Ballard's way of treating patients as inhumane.

'Ballard's callous disregard for the well-being of his patients and the principles of his profession caused the death of a vulnerable woman and put other lives at risk,' he said.

He went on to add: 'The damage he caused is severe and irreparable. HHS-OIG, alongside other law enforcement agencies, works to pursue medical professionals who inflict harm on patients in their care.'

Ballard will be sentenced to 20 years in prison, the statutory mandatory minimum, on September 21, if the court accepts his plea agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoh5I_0aeISuhH00
Documents found during the raid indicated that Ballard gave some of his patients large dosages of addictive medicines to treat 'chronic pain' without actually documenting the pain in their medical records. Pictured: A note in the window after the raid says the clinic is closed

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

203K+
Followers
77K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Dea#Drug Overdose#The Ballard Clinic#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#Criminal Division#Special Agent#Dea#Louisville Division#Hhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Sanilac County, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Opioid-related overdose deaths increasing

Since January there have been at least 15 drug overdose cases in Sanilac County, and some of which resulted in death. The discovery of two more bodies of men ages 29 and 39 on a porch June 24 is expected to bring the number of fatal drug cases in the county to four.
Albany, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Combating the concerning trend of opioid overdose deaths

Taner Milazzo is outside Project Safe Point in Albany and just picked up four doses of nasal naloxone, or Narcan. What he has in his hands may save a life. He knows firsthand as someone who has overdosed more times than he can count. “Back when heroin was just heroin,...
Pittsburgh, PA27 First News

Former Pittsburgh-area doctor pleads guilty to unlawfully prescribing opioids to patients

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A former doctor pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to unlawfully prescribing opioids to patients in the Pittsburgh area. Andrzej Kazimierz Zielke, 66, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Nora Fischer to four counts of unlawful dispensing Schedule II controlled substances, one count of health care fraud and one count of money laundering.
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

Sentencing postponed for Paducah man convicted in pregnant woman's death

Sentencing for a Paducah man convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the 2018 killing his girlfriend and their unborn child has been postponed until August. In May of this year, a jury found Epionn Lee-McCampbell, 23, guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the March 2018 death of his girlfriend, Ja’Lynn Ragsdale, 19.
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Woman who overdosed on drugs arrested at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A woman who overdosed on drugs was arrested at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Jessica Nicole Cardiff, 35, of Summerfield, was being discharged from the hospital on Wednesday when a member of the medical staff noticed a plastic bag sticking out of the right cup of the Tampa native’s bra, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. There were actually two plastic bags in her bra, both containing heroin.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Inches from death: Russian father holds screaming three-year-old son on window ledge for two-and-a-half hours and threatens to drop him 150ft to punish his wife

This is the shocking moment a Russian father dangled his screaming three-year-old son from a high-rise window ledge for more than two hours while threatening to drop him 150ft to his death to punish his wife for 'cheating'. After a tense standoff with police and negotiations with his spouse, who...
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

How to Get Modafinil Prescription?

Disclaimer: We do not offer any medical advice, treatment advice or medical diagnosis. The content is meant for informational purposes only. Always consult with a physician before taking Modafinil. Users of Modafinil are likely aware of the importance of having a Modafinil prescription to get Modafinil from local retail pharmacies....

Comments / 0

Community Policy