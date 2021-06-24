Tennessee doctor, 63, who illegally prescribed opioids to female patients and made inappropriate sexual contact with them admits to causing overdose death of pregnant woman

A

doctor accused of illegally prescribing hydrocodone to multiple female patients who he also had inappropriate sexual contact is facing 20 years in prison after admitting to his role in the overdose death of a pregnant woman he treated.

Thomas K. Ballard III, 63, who owned and operated the Ballard Clinic in Jackson, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of illegal drug distribution resulting in death of a pregnant women in 2015.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Ballard wrote prescriptions for dangerous, addictive controlled pharmaceutical drugs without any legitimate medical purpose for several female patients since he was licensed to prescribe opioid medication in 2012.

Ballard also 'engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with several female patients while he ignored red flags that they were abusing the medications he prescribed', the Department of Justice said in a news release.

The abuses were often reflected in Ballard's own medical records, prosecutors said, proving that he knew about them but chose to keep prescribing anyway.

In the case for which he was convicted this week, records showed that the pregnant patient had psychiatric issues, abused her medication and fabricated personal trauma and tampering with drug screens.

Her medical records also listed unusual drug screens, her incarceration record and suboxone receipts from other places to treat opioid disorder.

Despite many warning signs Ballard continued prescribing her hydrocodone. His last prescription was written on May 28, 2015 - the day the woman died.

The allegations against Ballard came to light in 2019 when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the federal Office of Inspector General raided his clinic.

Documents found during the raid indicated that Ballard gave some of his patients large dosages of addictive medicines to treat 'chronic pain' without actually documenting the pain in their medical records.

A probe concluded that he prescribed a massive 4.7 million pills during an estimated three-year period.

'Today's plea is a somber reminder of the human cost of illegal prescribing,' Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department's Criminal Division wrote in the news release. 'Above all, physicians are trusted not to harm their patients.'

'Ballard has proven himself to be nothing more than a predator in a white lab coat, and he should expect to be punished accordingly,' said Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA's Louisville Division.

'Doctors take an oath to first do no harm, and instead, Ballard chose to put his own licentious interests above his patients' well-being.'

Special Agent in Charge Derrick L. Jackson with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General also described Ballard's way of treating patients as inhumane.

'Ballard's callous disregard for the well-being of his patients and the principles of his profession caused the death of a vulnerable woman and put other lives at risk,' he said.

He went on to add: 'The damage he caused is severe and irreparable. HHS-OIG, alongside other law enforcement agencies, works to pursue medical professionals who inflict harm on patients in their care.'

Ballard will be sentenced to 20 years in prison, the statutory mandatory minimum, on September 21, if the court accepts his plea agreement.