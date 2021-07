FREMONT — GroveFest is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 .m. Saturday at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums at Spiegel Grove in Fremont. A special feature of GroveFest is the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities and crafts with local nature organizations, like the Toledo Zoo and Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial. Ice cream will be available to participants for a donation.